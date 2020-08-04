Police looking for Audi and Toyota drivers who may have seen serious crash

The air ambulane was called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Officers are looking to trace the occupants of two vehicles who may have witnessed a serious crash on the A11.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called on Sunday (August 2) afternoon following a crash between a black Mini Cooper and Triumph Tiger motorcycle at around 3.20pm.

The collision took place on the southbound carriageway near to the slip road at Spooner Row, forcing the closure of both sides of the A11 between Snetterton and Spooner Row for several hours.

The biker was taken to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries, where he remains.

Police are now keen to trace a white Audi and a black Toyota Yaris, who are believed to have been in the immediate vicinity of the crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage and those who may have witnessed the incident or manner of driving should call PC Wendy Frary at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 310 of August 2.