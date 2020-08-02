A11 blocked in both directions after crash between motorbike and car

Part of the A11 is blocked after a crash between a motorbike and car near Attleborough.

The collision took place around 3.20pm on Sunday, August 2, on the northbound carriageway towards Norwich, according to a Norfolk Police control room inspector.

He added that both sides of the A11 were shut between Snetterton and Spooner Row.

The inspector said that the emergency services were dealing with potentially serious injuries.

As well as police, firefighters, paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called.

Diversions are being put in place for motorists.

South Norfolk Police tweeted: “Please be advised the A11 southbound at Spooner Row is currently fully closed owing to an RTC at the location. Diversion are in place.”

More to follow.

