Reopening schools and reuniting loved ones priorities in lockdown road map

Published: 10:30 PM February 21, 2021

Prime minister Boris Johnson will announce England's roadmap to the easing of lockdown on Monday – but what is he likely to say? - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The reopening of schools and reuniting loved ones are among the top priorities of the prime minister as he prepares to discuss his road map out of lockdown.

Boris Johnson will use a speech to Parliament on Monday to detail the "cautious" approach for easing coronavirus restrictions across England, with will be measured against four tests.

Easing will happen across the country at the same time, rather than regionally, the government to examine data before unlocking further.

The goverment will also assess the success of the vaccine rollout out, evidence of vaccine efficacy, new variants and infection rates before proceeding to the next step.

With the tests being met, the Government said, allowing the first relaxation to take place on March 8 - when schools are widely expected to return.

Mr Johnson said: "Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.

“Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe.

“We have therefore set four key tests which must be met before we can move through each step of the plan.”

Number 10 said the blueprint would seek to balance the health needs with the social and economic impacts of lockdown.

Some details of what we can expect to hear have already emerged over the weekend, such as care home visitors being allowed a visitor from March 8 and a pledge to offer all UK adults their first vaccine by the end of July.

Also, outdoor activities are set to be opened earlier than indoor ones, due to the reduced risk of spreading coronavirus outside.

Readers across Norfolk and Waveney shared their desire to see friends and family, go to the gym or pool and experiences such as hair cuts and dining out.

What to look out for on Monday

It’s the day we’ve been anticipating for weeks as the Prime Minister sets out his road map out of lockdown.

So what can we expect on Monday?

Boris Johnson will chair a virtual meeting of the Cabinet in the morning to discuss the plan, and then unveil the details to Parliament this afternoon.

No time has been confirmed but it is thought to be about 3.30pm.

He is then expected to host a Downing Street press conference later in the evening alongside key advisers.

Again, timings haven’t been given, but the likelihood is it will be about 7pm.

MPs will be given the chance to vote on the regulations enabling the road map in the coming weeks, Number 10 said.