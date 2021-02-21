Gyms, haircuts and family hugs: What you want in lockdown roadmap

Published: 1:41 PM February 21, 2021

Prime minister Boris Johnson will announce more details of the government's roadmap out of lockdown to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon. - Credit: PA Images/PA Wire

On Monday, Boris Johnson will announce further details of his so-called "roadmap" to bringing England out of lockdown.

Some details of what we can expect to hear have already emerged over the weekend, such as care home visitors being allowed a visitor from March 8 and a pledge to offer all UK adults their first vaccine by the end of July.

But the full extent of the prime minister's plan will not be revealed until he makes his announcement to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

In anticipation of that speech, we asked our readers what rules they would like to see lifted, and hundreds of you gave us your thoughts.

Many longed for the return of things like haircuts and meals out – the sort of thing we used to take for granted, but now see as more of a luxury after having to go without.

Pools and gyms were also frequently mentioned, with all those without equipment at home restricted to walking and running as our only real form of exercise during lockdown.

Being able to visit the gym again is high on the priority list of our readers. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Harbucks

And, of course, very high on the agenda was the desire to see and hug friends and family once again.

Annabel Crook said she was desperate to see her daughter, who lives in London, after 19 weeks away from her, while Maree Lynn Woodcock said she hadn't been able to have her son visit her at home for a year.

Meanwhile, Steve Kennett said he hadn't been able to see his mum in Norwich in months as she has numerous health problems. "I'd never put her in a position that's detrimental to her or her health," he added.

Many of our readers are looking forward to a post-lockdown haircut. - Credit: James Bass

But possibly the most important thing for people is to not ease restrictions too early or by too much. Health secretary Matt Hancock spoke of a "cautious approach" to lockdown lifting on Sunday, and many of our readers agreed.

Hairdresser Elly Haylock said she was "torn" as she wants to get back to working, but added she "doesn't want to rush stuff and have another lockdown.

And Emma Ellis from West Beckham added: "Get vaccine numbers up and death and positive numbers consistently low.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said the government should take a 'cautious approach' to the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown. - Credit: PA Photo/PA Wire

"We don't want to lockdown again. Let's do it properly this time."