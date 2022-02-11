Pink Ladies' Tractor Run: Recollections of 'indefinable' event wanted for book

Organisers of a popular annual tractor run which winds its way through the roads of Norfolk and Suffolk for charity are calling on people to share their stories to help shape a new book about the event.

The team behind the Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run are looking to chart the rise of the rally and the stories behind the women who take part.

The first tractor run took place in 2004 after it started as a suggestion as a retirement project for organiser Annie Chapman BEM.

To date the event has raised around £812,000 for Cancer Research UK’s breast cancer appeal.

More than 100 decorated tractors in every shade of pink driven by women in the group take to the roads of Norfolk and north Suffolk for the cause, with thousands of people lining the route to show their support.

Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run is in aid of Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal - Credit: Jonathan Slack

The book is intended to share the stories of all those who make the event happen – tractor drivers, marshals, sponsors, supporters and others.

Ms Chapman said: “It’s about more than just money. We have always said and believed that behind every Pink Lady is a story.

"It may have everything to do with breast cancer or nothing at all, but, whatever the motives, they have been strong enough to create a unique, emotional, special and enduring phenomenon.

The Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run in2021. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

“Over the last 18 years I have had the privilege of knowing those Pink Ladies who have suffered breast cancer.

"Many have survived, some have not. Their stories will always be with me.

“But there are stories I don’t know and I hope that, by bringing them together in a book, we can capture and share with others the indefinable magic of the Ladies’ Tractor Road Run."

She added that the group is looking for "the fun, the friendship, the crazy and the serious", and is asking people to share the reasons why they take part, how big their challenge was, and what the event has meant to families and friends, before Easter.

Contributions from those that have helped, sponsored or supported the run are also welcome, along with pictures.

To send in your recollections or pictures email pinktractorannie@gmail.com or send to Boundary Farm, Garlic Street, Pulham St Mary, Diss, IP21 4RL.

For more information about the event please visit www.ladiestractorroadrun.co.uk