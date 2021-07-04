In pictures: Pink Ladies' Tractor Run celebrates another successful event

Published: 6:31 PM July 4, 2021

The Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run returned in style this weekend as a convoy of 110 decorated tractors made their way through Norfolk and Suffolk.

The annual run took place on Sunday, July 4 and since it began has raised more than £750,000 in aid of Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal.

Following this year's event, the group are celebrating after exceeding their total fundraising target with organisers saying they are "very nearly" at £1m.

The run started at Thorpe Abbotts airfield and then passed through Brockdish, Upper Weybread, Harleston, Pulham St Mary, Rushall and Langmere Green.

Organiser Annie Chapman said: “It is very special this year because we are coming out of the pandemic and we had to cancel last year’s run.

"To get out with other people has been stunning and the effort made has been stunning.

“Harleston was incredible, I was choked up driving through the town. People were cheering from one end of the town to the other and in villages, in laybys and gardens along the route.

“Everyone knows someone who has had cancer and the support means so much because all we can do is raise money to help with research.”

Jane Broomhall, who lives near Long Stratton in south Norfolk, was taking part in her 15th run.

She said: “I’ve never been through Harleston and seen so many people.

"For both sad and joyful reasons, I pretty much cried all the way through the town - I found it amazing, it was phenomenal."

This year more than 30 ladies new to the run took part including the beat manager for South Norfolk rural crime, PC Sue Matthews, who was on a police tractor.

Lynne Ainge, who had travelled from Ireland to take part in the event, said: “It was emotional. There were more people watching and the clapping and thumbs up made me feel so emotional.

“It was 20 years ago last week that my mother died of cancer, it was like an anniversary, I cried all the way through Harleston, I was trying to laugh and cry at the same time.”

To donate visit www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/pink-ladies-tractor-road-run-2021 here.

