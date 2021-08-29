Gallery
In Pictures: Crowds flock to Fun in the Park weekend
- Credit: Danielle Booden
People have been taking to a town's park to be entertained by fantastic live music and a fun fair.
Fun in the Park started in The Walks in King's Lynn on August 27 to offer a family-friendly bank holiday weekend of free live music, and to encourage people back into the town.
The event, which will continue until August 30, is being put on in collaboration with Festival Too.
Promised to be the "biggest and best" weekend yet, the event also includes a giant fun fair, food and drink stalls.
Performers also took to the Tuesday Market Place on Saturday and Sunday including UK's Madonna tribute acts and Tasha Leaper.
Graham Middleton, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said the council has organised events and activities every weekend since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
He said: "King’s Lynn is the place to be this weekend and we’ve got more entertainment to come right up until the end of September.”
Festival Too took to social media to thank the community for coming out to support the event.
