News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

In Pictures: Crowds flock to Fun in the Park weekend

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:01 AM August 29, 2021   
A group of friends enjoying King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

A group of friends enjoying King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People have been taking to a town's park to be entertained by fantastic live music and a fun fair.

Fun in the Park started in The Walks in King's Lynn on August 27 to offer a family-friendly bank holiday weekend of free live music, and to encourage people back into the town.

People at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

People at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The event, which will continue until August 30, is being put on in collaboration with Festival Too.

Promised to be the "biggest and best" weekend yet, the event also includes a giant fun fair, food and drink stalls.

Some of the fairground rides at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

Some of the fairground rides at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Performers also took to the Tuesday Market Place on Saturday and Sunday including UK's Madonna tribute acts and Tasha Leaper.

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said the council has organised events and activities every weekend since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Coves performing at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

Coves performing at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said: "King’s Lynn is the place to be this weekend and we’ve got more entertainment to come right up until the end of September.”

You may also want to watch:

Festival Too took to social media to thank the community for coming out to support the event.

Patrick, Sonya and Bridie Docherty at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

Patrick, Sonya and Bridie Docherty at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Helen and Helen enjoying ice creams at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

Helen and Helen enjoying ice creams at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

$ebbuko performing at King's Lynn Festial Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

$ebbuko performing at King's Lynn Festial Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fairgroud rides at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fairgroud rides at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

People at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Abbie Panks, chair of Festival Too, and committee members Tristan Finnis, Michael Andrews and Pete C

Abbie Panks, chair of Festival Too, and committee members Tristan Finnis, Michael Andrews and Pete Cuss at Festival Too in King's Lynn. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Coves performing at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

Coves performing at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the swing ride at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the swing ride at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Madison Block on one of the kids rides at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

Madison Block on one of the kids rides at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the rides at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the rides at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

George Harvery having fun at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

George Harvery having fun at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr and Mrs Hill at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mr and Mrs Hill at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Alison Pottle and Mary and Tony Pepper at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

Alison Pottle and Mary and Tony Pepper at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the workers on Sweety Shooter at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the workers on Sweety Shooter at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Milner family having fun at King's Lynn Festival Too. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Milner family having fun at King's Lynn Festival Too. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show
  2. 2 What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?
  3. 3 Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies
  1. 4 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
  2. 5 'It could end us' - Shop's fears over parking restriction plan
  3. 6 Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged
  4. 7 Town kebab shop could be moving after being forced to quit building
  5. 8 New bungalows and retirement homes could be built at farm
  6. 9 Norfolk pub hit by 'dine and dash' fraudster welcomes conviction
  7. 10 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
King's Lynn News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Newman Smith

Norfolk farmer still at work on the harvest as he turns 90

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Myleene Klass on the pitch with Splatt the cat and Captain Canary before the NCFC v Watford match.

Did you know these 11 celebrities supported Norwich City?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
road closed and cones on A14

Fatal crash victim named as 25-year-old Norwich man

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Alan Rogers at Ipswich Crown Court

Crime

'Dine and dash' fraudster jailed after skipping restaurant bills in Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon