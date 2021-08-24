Fun fair and live music to hit town park this weekend

Published: 11:39 AM August 24, 2021

The crowd getting in the festival mood. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A fun fair and live music event is set for a town centre park this weekend.

Fun In The Park, which will be held at The Walks in King's Lynn from August 27 to August 30, will see a giant fun fair accompanied by live music from Planet Abba, Jessie's Ghost and Bear Club, organised by the Festival Too committee.

There will be further music and street entertainment in the Tuesday Market Place over the weekend with one of the UK's Madonna tribute acts, Tasha Leaper, performing on Sunday.

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: “The borough council has organised events and activities every weekend since we moved to step four of the roadmap in July.

“This weekend will be the biggest and best yet."

You may also want to watch:

Abbie Panks, chair of the Festival Too committee, said: “It’s been so disappointing we’ve had to postpone the last two years of Festival Too due to the pandemic, but we’re delighted to be able to do something new in the Walks this bank holiday."

The funfair starts at 6pm on Friday and runs throughout the bank holiday weekend.