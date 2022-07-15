News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Photos reveal extent of damage after 'devastating' blaze rips through flats

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:23 AM July 15, 2022
Fire in Long Stratton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The flats above the shops were completely ripped apart by the flames - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Photos show the full extent of the devastating damage caused by a fire that tore through flats above a parade of shops. 

Billowing smoke filled the air as up to seven crews tackled the fire which started just off the A140 in Long Stratton, opposite the Shell Garage, at 1.50pm on Thursday (July 14).

Fire in Long Stratton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Smoke rising from the building which caught fire on Thursday afternoon - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Fire in Long Stratton. Louie. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Firefighters on an aerial ladder platform pictured extinguishing the blaze - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The dramatic incident brought more than a dozen people into the streets looking on as firefighters battled the flames. 

The blaze left some of the flats with no roof at all, while the others suffered serious damage.

Alison Thomas, south Norfolk district and Norfolk County councillor for Long Stratton, said that after being alerted to the incident via social media, she went to the scene to offer her support.

Fire in Long Stratton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fire in Long Stratton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Shocked bystanders observing the situation in Long Stratton

Shocked bystanders observing the situation in Long Stratton - Credit: Supplied

She said: "My immediate thought was is everyone accounted for and is everyone safe?

"The next issue is how you deal with the aftermath of something like that happening.

Fire in Long Stratton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fire in Long Stratton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

xxx_03_fire_longstratton_jul22

Up to seven crews tackled the blaze in Long Stratton - Credit: Contributed

"A number of flats have been completely destroyed so people have lost everything - it is devastating."

Norfolk Constabulary closed the road for several hours while emergency services attended the scene but the route has since reopened.

xxx_05_fire_longstratton_jul22

The fire crews putting out the fire revealing destroyed buildings - Credit: Archant

Fire in Long Stratton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Emergency services gather at the scene of the fire in Long Stratton - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Gordon Oliver, station manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed there were no injuries.

