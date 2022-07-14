News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

A140 closed as fire crews tackle blaze at parade of shops

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:32 PM July 14, 2022
Updated: 3:25 PM July 14, 2022
xxx_03_fire_longstratton_jul22

There are six crews on the scene from Norfolk Fire. - Credit: Contributed

A road has been closed in south Norfolk due to an ongoing fire at a parade of shops.

Fire crews were called to the properties on the A140 in Long Stratton, opposite the Shell Garage, at 1.48pm this afternoon (July 14).

xxx_05_fire_longstratton_jul22

The fire crews are putting out the fire revealing destroyed buildings] - Credit: Archant

There are six appliances currently at the scene from Earlham, Harleston and Hethersett.

An employee at a nearby business said: "The fire has been going on for well over 40 minutes now but it seems to be under control.

xxx_04_fire_longstratton_jul22

The road is closed in both directions - Credit: Contributed

"Fire engines arrived really quickly but it is still burning.

"Three of the shops in the parade have caught alight and it has spread across the roofs of the buildings."

Ambulance crews have also been called but it is unknown if there are any injuries.

xxx_01_fire_longstratton_jul22

The fire has spread across three businesses in Long Stratton - Credit: Contributed

Most Read

  1. 1 What's life like in Norfolk's 'most isolated' village?
  2. 2 5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Norfolk
  3. 3 'Flames 15ft high' seen as 75 firefighters tackle industrial unit blaze
  1. 4 Converted barn in running to win 'House of the Year' award
  2. 5 Industrial unit left gutted by blaze with '15ft high flames'
  3. 6 What is a 'tropical night' and will we see one in Norfolk next week?
  4. 7 Angry neighbours 'sleep-deprived' due to 2am anti-social car park racers
  5. 8 Camera crews spotted filming new series in Elm Hill
  6. 9 A140 closed as fire crews tackle blaze at parade of shops
  7. 10 Police hunting wanted man in Norwich

Norfolk Constabulary has closed the road and is asking motorists to avoid the area.

There is queuing traffic in both directions on the A140.

Norfolk Live News
Long Stratton News
A140 Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Little girl and boy playing with garden water slide

Heatwave sees people told to ditch hoses, paddling pools and car washing

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Sixteen crews have been called to a major fire in Stiffkey, near Wells, in north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

WATCH: Firefighters battle huge blaze on north Norfolk coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Harry Price and Kirsten Johnston are the new landlord and landlady of The Maids Head in King's Lynn. 

Food and Drink

Pub reopens with new owners following £200,000 refurb and locals love it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
west winch murder

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Norfolk village road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon