A140 closed as fire crews tackle blaze at parade of shops

Breaking

There are six crews on the scene from Norfolk Fire. - Credit: Contributed

A road has been closed in south Norfolk due to an ongoing fire at a parade of shops.

Fire crews were called to the properties on the A140 in Long Stratton, opposite the Shell Garage, at 1.48pm this afternoon (July 14).

The fire crews are putting out the fire revealing destroyed buildings] - Credit: Archant

There are six appliances currently at the scene from Earlham, Harleston and Hethersett.

An employee at a nearby business said: "The fire has been going on for well over 40 minutes now but it seems to be under control.

The road is closed in both directions - Credit: Contributed

"Fire engines arrived really quickly but it is still burning.

"Three of the shops in the parade have caught alight and it has spread across the roofs of the buildings."

Ambulance crews have also been called but it is unknown if there are any injuries.

The fire has spread across three businesses in Long Stratton - Credit: Contributed

Norfolk Constabulary has closed the road and is asking motorists to avoid the area.

There is queuing traffic in both directions on the A140.