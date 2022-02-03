Seven military aircraft spotted over East Anglia
- Credit: Cpl Alex Scott/MOD © Crown Copyright 2022
Seven military aircraft flew in formation over Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire earlier this week.
They were conducting multiple flypasts, on Tuesday, February 1, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Eighth Air Force.
The aircraft included a Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning from RAF Marham, a US Air Force B-1B Lancer and five F-15s from RAF Lakenheath.
The B-1B Lancer did a long-distance round trip flight from the US to the UK to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Eighth Air Force.
The flypast began in Brancaster, then RAF Marham and RAF Lakenheath, passing Kentford and on to Duxford, which was once home to an Eighth Air Force P-51 unit.
They then flew over Wimpole Hall, Madingley Memorial, passing over Fordham to finish at Mildenhall.
The Eighth Air Force, formed on February 1 1942, was a US Army Air Force Combat Air Force and carried out the strategic bombing in France and Germany.
It is today known as the United States Air Forces in Europe.
Major General Andrew Gebara, Eighth Air Force commander, said: "Not only does this flight signify the longevity and reach of the United States’ bomber force, but it also pays tribute to our closest ally, the United Kingdom.
"Eighth Air Force has had a close relationship with the Royal Air Force since its beginning."