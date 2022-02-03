News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Seven military aircraft spotted over East Anglia

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:26 PM February 3, 2022
A USAF B-1B Lancer, F-15E Strike Eagles and an RAF F-35B Lightning conducted a flyover at RAF Lakenheath, February 1, 2022.

A USAF B-1B Lancer, F-15E Strike Eagles and an RAF F-35B Lightning conducted a flyover at RAF Lakenheath, February 1, 2022. - Credit: Cpl Alex Scott/MOD © Crown Copyright 2022

Seven military aircraft flew in formation over Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire earlier this week.

They were conducting multiple flypasts, on Tuesday, February 1, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Eighth Air Force.

A USAF B-1B Lancer, F-15E Strike Eagles and an RAF F-35B Lightning conducted a flyover at RAF Lakenheath, February 1, 2022.

A USAF B-1B Lancer, F-15E Strike Eagles and an RAF F-35B Lightning conducted a flyover at RAF Lakenheath, February 1, 2022. - Credit: SrA Koby Saunders/48th Fighter Wing Public Relations

The aircraft included a Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning from RAF Marham, a US Air Force B-1B Lancer and five F-15s from RAF Lakenheath.

The B-1B Lancer did a long-distance round trip flight from the US to the UK to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Eighth Air Force.

The flypast began in Brancaster, then RAF Marham and RAF Lakenheath, passing Kentford and on to Duxford, which was once home to an Eighth Air Force P-51 unit.

They then flew over Wimpole Hall, Madingley Memorial, passing over Fordham to finish at Mildenhall. 

A USAF B-1B Lancer, two F-15E Strike Eagles and an RAF F-35B Lightning conduct a flyover at RAF Lakenheath, February 1, 2022.

A USAF B-1B Lancer, F-15E Strike Eagles and an RAF F-35B Lightning conducted a flyover at RAF Lakenheath, February 1, 2022. - Credit: Cpl Alex Scott/MOD © Crown Copyright 2022

The Eighth Air Force, formed on February 1 1942, was a US Army Air Force Combat Air Force and carried out the strategic bombing in France and Germany.

It is today known as the United States Air Forces in Europe.

A USAF B-1B Lancer, F-15E Strike Eagles and an RAF F-35B Lightning conducted a flyover at RAF Lakenheath, February 1, 2022.

A USAF B-1B Lancer, F-15E Strike Eagles and an RAF F-35B Lightning conducted a flyover at RAF Lakenheath, February 1, 2022. - Credit: SrA Koby Saunders/48th Fighter Wing Public Relations

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘It’s been a nightmare’ - neighbours suffer months of non-stop barking
  2. 2 Two Norfolk seaside towns named among most upmarket in country
  3. 3 Football coach charged with child sex offences to appear in court
  1. 4 Blaze destroys roof of Grade I listed church
  2. 5 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in January
  3. 6 'One man band' baker sells out on first day of new business
  4. 7 Controversial Western Link road route will have to change, it is revealed
  5. 8 Police refuse to say if engine fault mean cars can't be used in pursuits
  6. 9 Northern Lights could be spotted over Norfolk tonight
  7. 10 Man threatened group in Norwich pub with knife

Major General Andrew Gebara, Eighth Air Force commander, said: "Not only does this flight signify the longevity and reach of the United States’ bomber force, but it also pays tribute to our closest ally, the United Kingdom.

"Eighth Air Force has had a close relationship with the Royal Air Force since its beginning."

Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Police blocking Fakenham Road due to a multiple vehicle crash. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

Woman remains in 'serious condition' after four-vehicle crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A cathedral view in NR3

Do you live in the trendiest part of Norwich?

Angie George

person
A lorry has crashed into a wall on a Norwich roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Lorry smashes into wall of B&B on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich in Drayton Wood Road

Norwich Live News

Woman in late teens sexually assaulted in early morning attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon