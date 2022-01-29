Military aircraft to conduct flypast over East Anglia

Seven military aircraft will fly in formation over Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire on the morning of Tuesday, February 1.

According to a notice to air missions (NOTAMS), the military aircraft will be conducting a flyover as part of the 80th-anniversary celebrations for the 8th Air Force.

The flyover is intended for Duxford and Madingley Memorial.

It is currently unknown which aircraft will be included in the flypast, but some have guessed that they will be F-15s and F-35s.

The flyover will begin in Brancaster at approximately 11.47am, with the aircraft then seen between Marham and Swaffham by 11.51am.

Then they will fly over Lakenheath at 11.54am, passing Kentford near Bury St Edmunds at 11.56am and passing Duxford for 12pm.

The aircraft will then fly over Wimpole Hall at 12.02pm, Madingley Memorial at 12.03pm, passing over Fordham to finish at Mildenhall by 12.07pm.

The flyover will last approximately 20 minutes.

Timings may change due to weather and other conditions.