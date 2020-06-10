Video

Photographers capturing precious family pictures and raising cash for NHS

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Photographers from Norfolk and Suffolk have joined forces with other professionals from across the country to capture images of families and raise NHS funds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Photographers without Frontiers is raising money for NHS Charities Together by offering a photography shoot for a family or household, at a safe time and location, in exchange for a minimum £10 donation.

It will involve over 100 photographers who will also donate £5 of their own money after each shoot.

Photographers from Norfolk and Suffolk taking part include Angela Adams from Ashby St Mary, Michael Mawby from Thetford, Belinda Buxton from Wymondham, Bob Foyers from Woodbridge, Lisa North from Harleston, and Liz Bishop from Diss.

Ms North said: “One thing for sure is that social distancing has reminded us that a portrait can bridge distance and time until we can see and spend time with our loved ones.”

Mr Mawby said: “We want to give something back to the communities in which we live and work, along with raising vital funds for the wonderful work NHS Charities Together carries out.”

MORE: Strange days indeed: How we’ve looked in lockdown

And Ms Buxton said: “Photography without Frontiers aims to bring together a community of photographers, from Scotland to the south coast, with just two aims; support NHS Charities Together and ensure families have a fantastic image to enjoy for years to come.”

“We are individual businesses, so may not all be re-opening on June 15, but when it is safe and appropriate for each of us to do,” Ms Adams said. “For me, that may not be until September 2020 as I’m shielding. However, for each £10 donated, the photographer contacted will send a promissory voucher for a future session.”

Launched by businessman Ronan Ryle and international photographer, Damian McGillicuddy, Photography without Frontiers, hopes the photos will be shared across social media to show support for NHS staff and its volunteers.

The project has already raised over £3,200 for NHS Charities Together, which champions the work of various NHS official charities.

To donate or for more information visit https://donate.photographywithoutfrontiers.co.uk/supporting-our-nhs-heroes1590011591170

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.