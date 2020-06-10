Search

Advanced search

Video

Photographers capturing precious family pictures and raising cash for NHS

PUBLISHED: 12:07 10 June 2020

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Photographers from Norfolk and Suffolk have joined forces with other professionals from across the country to capture images of families and raise NHS funds.

The Photographers without Frontiers is raising money for NHS Charities Together by offering a photography shoot for a family or household, at a safe time and location, in exchange for a minimum £10 donation.

It will involve over 100 photographers who will also donate £5 of their own money after each shoot.

Photographers from Norfolk and Suffolk taking part include Angela Adams from Ashby St Mary, Michael Mawby from Thetford, Belinda Buxton from Wymondham, Bob Foyers from Woodbridge, Lisa North from Harleston, and Liz Bishop from Diss.

Ms North said: “One thing for sure is that social distancing has reminded us that a portrait can bridge distance and time until we can see and spend time with our loved ones.”

Mr Mawby said: “We want to give something back to the communities in which we live and work, along with raising vital funds for the wonderful work NHS Charities Together carries out.”

MORE: Strange days indeed: How we’ve looked in lockdown

And Ms Buxton said: “Photography without Frontiers aims to bring together a community of photographers, from Scotland to the south coast, with just two aims; support NHS Charities Together and ensure families have a fantastic image to enjoy for years to come.”

“We are individual businesses, so may not all be re-opening on June 15, but when it is safe and appropriate for each of us to do,” Ms Adams said. “For me, that may not be until September 2020 as I’m shielding. However, for each £10 donated, the photographer contacted will send a promissory voucher for a future session.”

Launched by businessman Ronan Ryle and international photographer, Damian McGillicuddy, Photography without Frontiers, hopes the photos will be shared across social media to show support for NHS staff and its volunteers.

The project has already raised over £3,200 for NHS Charities Together, which champions the work of various NHS official charities.

To donate or for more information visit https://donate.photographywithoutfrontiers.co.uk/supporting-our-nhs-heroes1590011591170

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Investigation after former Anglia TV presenter was sent email threat linked to House of Commons IP address

Dan O'Hagan. Pic: Archant.

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Anger over ‘senseless acts’ after public toilets are vandalised

Two sets of public toilets in north Norfolk have been vandalised. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Investigation after former Anglia TV presenter was sent email threat linked to House of Commons IP address

Dan O'Hagan. Pic: Archant.

‘He was more than obsessed with Carrow Road’ - Tributes to well-loved Canaries fan

Carl Watson, who was born and grew up around Norwich, was a life-long Canaries fan. PIcture: Katie Watson

Police smash £400,000 cannabis factory after public report ‘stench’

Police found £400,000 of cannabis plants at a property on Middleton Crescent, Costessey Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24