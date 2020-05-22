Coronavirus in Norfolk: 50 photos that illustrate lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norfolk has never looked quite like this.

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. East of England Ambulance Trust Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. East of England Ambulance Trust Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Over the last few months, the coronavirus outbreak has changed every aspect of life. Shops have closed, roads have been left empty and some families have been unable to see and hug one another.

We’ve seen bare beaches, silent streets and public events postponed with the vast majority of people following social distancing guidelines and staying home.

Even now that some lockdown restrictions are being eased, life is far from returning to normal.

And through it all, our priceless key workers and frontline staff have been working tirelessly to keep the county running and to keep us safe.

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020 Jenny Stocking East of England Ambulancxe Trust Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020 Jenny Stocking East of England Ambulancxe Trust Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Our photographers have been capturing what Norfolk has looked like throughout lockdown, from the key events to the heartwarming moments that have made us smile throughout this difficult time.

Here are 50 of our favourites.

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. An empty Gorleston beach. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. An empty Gorleston beach. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Air ambulance attending to emergency in Great Yarmouth Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Air ambulance attending to emergency in Great Yarmouth Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. NHS staff taking part in Clap for Carers Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. NHS staff taking part in Clap for Carers Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. NHS staff taking part in Clap for Carers. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. NHS staff taking part in Clap for Carers. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A lady taking part in Clap for Carers Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A lady taking part in Clap for Carers Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Norfolk Community Hospital NHS staff testing people for COVID19 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Norfolk Community Hospital NHS staff testing people for COVID19 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. People in the streets of Norwich wearing face masks.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. People in the streets of Norwich wearing face masks.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. An empty Grapes Hill. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. An empty Grapes Hill. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Norwich Royal Arcade closed. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Norwich Royal Arcade closed. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Beautiful rainbow ballons next to Norwich Market Sir Garnet Pub. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Beautiful rainbow ballons next to Norwich Market Sir Garnet Pub. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down. Police patrolling the city centre. Norwich council building. 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down. Police patrolling the city centre. Norwich council building. 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Quadrum centre where a COVID19 vaccine is being tested. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Quadrum centre where a COVID19 vaccine is being tested. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A rainbow thank you to NHS staff. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A rainbow thank you to NHS staff. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Fire crew at Norfolk and Norwich hospital during clap for carers. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Fire crew at Norfolk and Norwich hospital during clap for carers. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Ambulance, Fire Crew and Police launching Sunflower project to thank public for their support. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Ambulance, Fire Crew and Police launching Sunflower project to thank public for their support. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down. Rainbow in a window to show support to NHS staff. 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down. Rainbow in a window to show support to NHS staff. 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down. Royal British Legion Flag. 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down. Royal British Legion Flag. 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Sir Peter Mancroft Church and protest banner. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Sir Peter Mancroft Church and protest banner. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

No traffic on the A11 near Attleborough during the Coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY No traffic on the A11 near Attleborough during the Coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A deserted Great Yarmouth which should be gearing up for a sunny May Bank Holiday weekend, but is empty and everywhere closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A deserted Great Yarmouth which should be gearing up for a sunny May Bank Holiday weekend, but is empty and everywhere closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Self isolating couple, Vera (Viki), 89, and Denis Chenery, 90, happily receive a surprise afternoon tea from the Weeting Community Support Group for their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Self isolating couple, Vera (Viki), 89, and Denis Chenery, 90, happily receive a surprise afternoon tea from the Weeting Community Support Group for their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A rainbow sign to cheer those passing by during the Coronavirus lockdown in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A rainbow sign to cheer those passing by during the Coronavirus lockdown in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A sign at Wells Next the Sea to dissuade people travelling to Norfolk popular beauty spots during the Coronavirus lockdown over the Easter period. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A sign at Wells Next the Sea to dissuade people travelling to Norfolk popular beauty spots during the Coronavirus lockdown over the Easter period. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emma Locke and fiancé Josh Leswell celebrate their lockdown wedding day with their neighbours on the day they were supposed to get married, at their street in Horsham St Faith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Emma Locke and fiancé Josh Leswell celebrate their lockdown wedding day with their neighbours on the day they were supposed to get married, at their street in Horsham St Faith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PC Peter Baitey and PC Tash Snelling from the Earlham Police Station, patrol Eaton Park yesterday (Good Friday) as they make sure the public are social distancing properly over the Easter period, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY PC Peter Baitey and PC Tash Snelling from the Earlham Police Station, patrol Eaton Park yesterday (Good Friday) as they make sure the public are social distancing properly over the Easter period, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police want to ensure people stick to social distancing requirements. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police want to ensure people stick to social distancing requirements. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PC Peter Baitey during his patrol of Eaton Park yesterday (Good Friday) as the police make sure the public are social distancing properly over the Easter period, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY PC Peter Baitey during his patrol of Eaton Park yesterday (Good Friday) as the police make sure the public are social distancing properly over the Easter period, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer police, Pc Joey Mazzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Cromer police, Pc Joey Mazzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A closed shop sign in Sheringham during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A closed shop sign in Sheringham during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The quiet seafront at Sheringham during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The quiet seafront at Sheringham during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Protect Norfolk campaign has been launched to stop the spread of coronavirus after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A Protect Norfolk campaign has been launched to stop the spread of coronavirus after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

NHS staff at the drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY NHS staff at the drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The queue for the pharmacy during the Coronavirus lockdown in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The queue for the pharmacy during the Coronavirus lockdown in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Happy clappers of Lomond Road in Attleborough, applaud the NHS for the battle with Coronavirus on the frontline. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Happy clappers of Lomond Road in Attleborough, applaud the NHS for the battle with Coronavirus on the frontline. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sharon Fulcher, one of the staff at Wymondham Garden Centre wearing bandanas as face masks now they are open to the public during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sharon Fulcher, one of the staff at Wymondham Garden Centre wearing bandanas as face masks now they are open to the public during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A face-masked statue at the Wymondham Garden Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A face-masked statue at the Wymondham Garden Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A rainbow flag on top of church in Great Yramouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A rainbow flag on top of church in Great Yramouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Cheerful Ambulance staff during clap for carers. Norfolk and Norwich hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Cheerful Ambulance staff during clap for carers. Norfolk and Norwich hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Empty Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. Empty Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN