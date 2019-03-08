Search

More Norwich streets to get parking permits, but confusion triggers vote rerun

PUBLISHED: 14:55 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 21 March 2019

Permit parking is to be introduced on more Norwich streets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Parking permits are coming to more Norwich streets, but councillors have taken the unusual step of “bending the rules” to reconsult people who had said they didn’t want permits.

John Fisher, who chairs Norwich highways agency committee. Photo: Broadland District CouncilJohn Fisher, who chairs Norwich highways agency committee. Photo: Broadland District Council

People living in and around the so-called Welsh streets in the Golden Triangle were consulted over permit parking.

More than one in two who responded in Cardiff Road, Havelock Road, The Avenues, College Road and Recreation Road voted in favour.

But in Swansea Road, Denbigh Road, Caernarvon Road, Milford Road, Wellington Road and Earlham Road only 50pc or fewer wanted permits.

Officers had recommended that councillors agree to bring in permits from 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday on those streets which voted in favour - and on part of Earlham Road and Denbigh Road.

However, at a meeting of Norwich highways agency committee, people living in roads which said no told councillors they had not realised other streets could still get permits if they voted against the move.

They said introducing permits on other streets, but not theirs, would increase parking problems and congestion on their roads.

Peter Ellington, of Swansea Road, said: “We partook in the survey believing that the decision was going to be made as a whole.

“The survey did not state that it was a street by street decision. It implied that it was all or nothing and that’s how we interpreted it.

“It is undemocratic to exclude streets from the permit zone, when the canvas was unclear to how it would be interpreted.”

Committee chairman John Fisher said the same wording had been used in other consultations, without causing confusion.

And he said: “We don’t normally rerun a consultation and if we do decide to, we need to be very clear it is an exceptional case. We are effectively bending the rules.”

Nelson ward councillors Hugo Malik (Labour) and Denise Carlo (Green) both said the consultation should be rerun in a number of the streets. The committee agreed and people will now be asked for views again, after the city council elections in May.

However, the committee did agree to permits in College Road, Recreation Road and The Avenues.

It also agreed to introduce ‘virtual’ parking permits, so people across the city will no longer need to display permits.

