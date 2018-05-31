Award-winning police dog 'legendary' PD Shuck set to retire from duty

PC Jim Wells with Shuck the police dog in 2014. Picture: Matthew Usher © Archant Norfolk 2014

After eight years of sniffing out criminals and saving lives with dogged determination, the time has come for a stalwart of the police force in Norfolk to retire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pd Shuck is retiring from Norfolk Police after eight years of service. Picture: Norfolk Police Pd Shuck is retiring from Norfolk Police after eight years of service. Picture: Norfolk Police

PD Shuck has been in active service since 2012, working mainly in mid and west Norfolk, but his days of being a canine cop are now over.

During his time working in the county with handler PC James Wells, Shuck was an integral part of the force, with his talents and results being rewarded with multiple awards most notably at the Norfolk Safer Community Awards (NOSCAs).

He was named Police Dog of the Year in 2016 for his work with PC Wells, while he also appeared on stage at last year's ceremony and caused a stir with his playful antics.

Paying tribute to his stellar career, Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs said: "The time has come for the legendary PD Shuck to retire.

PC Jim Wells and PD Shuck causing a stir on stage at the NOSCAs 2019 with Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY PC Jim Wells and PD Shuck causing a stir on stage at the NOSCAs 2019 with Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"The multiple Police Dog of the Year winner has been in service since 2012, working mainly in the Breckland area. In Shuck's case, as many suspects found, his bite is worse than his bark!

You may also want to watch:

"Here's to a long, healthy retirement."

Shuck, a jet-black alsatian, is around nine years old and qualified to be a fully-fledged police dog in 2013 after arriving from a special police breeding programme in Humberside.

Pd Shuck as a puppy, before his police training. Picture: Norfolk Police Pd Shuck as a puppy, before his police training. Picture: Norfolk Police

He earned fame just a year later in July 2014, when the long arm of the paw caught up with a burglar in King's Lynn.

A man had broken into a Boots store and, after catching his scent, Shuck led PC Wells directly to the suspect's hiding place - in a hedge around 100 metres down the road.

In June the following year, he climbed a 12ft overgrown embankment before scaling a two-foot fence in a 30-minute search in Fakenham to lead his handler to a man on the run from police, who was subsequently charged for breaching court orders.

The same month, Shuck was able to pick up the scent and follow a vulnerable man for a kilometre before finding him in Watton, after concerns were raised for the man's safety.

PC Jim Wells and PD Shuck. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY PC Jim Wells and PD Shuck. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Also in Watton, in 2018, Shuck tracked and located a burglar who had hidden in woodland, and was arrested after being found.

After a busy eight years of helping to make Norfolk safer, PD Shuck will now enjoy his well-deserved retirement at his new home, with a friend of PC Wells.