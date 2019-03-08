Drama of officers saving life of man as he bled out revealed at Norfolk Police awards

The winners of the Chief Constable's Bravery Award, from second left, PC Andy Randall, PC Ash Shah, and Sgt Steve Smith, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Three police officers who smashed their way into a car to help save the life of a man who was "bleeding out" after slashing his arms following an argument with his partner have been recognised for their outstanding acts of bravery.

Sergeant Steve Smith, PC Andy Randall and PC Arshad Shah were on duty when they received a call that a man who had been staying at a hotel in North Norfolk had run off following an argument with his partner and was self-harming with a razor blade.

Officers arrived to find the partner in his vehicle on his own, refusing to open the doors or windows.

There was a devastatingly large amount of blood in the car after he had cut a vein which was causing him to quickly 'bleed out'.

Officers forced entry by smashing the windows and tried to give medical assistance to the male, who was clearly in significant distress.

The winner of the Community Officer of the Year - Special Officer, Special Sgt Bill Grint, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Dave Powles, editor of the EDP, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The winner of the Community Officer of the Year - Special Officer, Special Sgt Bill Grint, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Dave Powles, editor of the EDP, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He fought with the officers in an effort to prevent officers from getting him out of the vehicle and saving his life.

Eventually, through some ingenuity, officers managed to get control of both of his arms and started to apply pressure to the severe wounds. The officers were covered in the blood of the male and at constant risk of assault, but continued to administer their first aid training.

The officers were subjected to threats and abuse, but still remained resolute in their life-saving goal.

When it was recognised that the bleeding was not being stemmed effectively, a fast strap was used as a make shift tourniquet and applied to the worst wound.

The NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Chief Constable Simon Bailey speaks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Chief Constable Simon Bailey speaks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Officers recognised the signs of this possibly being a psychotic episode and kept control, relaying all information to the force control room who were in contact with the ambulance service.

The trio were awarded a bravery award by the chief constable Simon Bailey at the Norfolk Safer Community Awards (NOSCAs) which celebrate and recognise the extraordinary efforts made by the county's police officers and members of the public.

Mr Bailey said the three officers "without doubt saved this person's life" and said he "couldn't be prouder of the tenacity, drive and care these officers showed who worked tirelessly and professionally to support someone going through a crisis".

Speaking at the awards ceremony on Thursday (October 10), Mr Bailey said: "This event is a fantastic opportunity for the constabulary to celebrate the efforts of its police officers, police staff, partners and members of the community. To recognise the difference they make to improve the quality of life for our communities and to keep Norfolk the safe county it is."

The winner of the Community Officer of the Year - Police Officer, PC James Marrison, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The winner of the Community Officer of the Year - Police Officer, PC James Marrison, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Bailey said the winners and nominees were some of the "finest" in the force and our communities and were people who "serve us and protect us from harm" in the "most difficult and challenging circumstances".

He said he was "hugely proud" of the people whose "make a real difference" to the lives of others.

The great and the good attending the 12th annual NOSCA awards at the Holiday Inn at Norwich Airport, included the High Sheriff of Norfolk Lady Clare Agnew and her consort Lord Theo Agnew, the recently appointed Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk lady Dannatt, Lord Dannatt, Judge Stephen Holt and entrepreneur Graham Dacre.

Other special guests included relatives of Peter Garland, the former Norfolk chief constable who was shot down over Germany during the Second World War and assisted by a German soldier.

The winners of the Outstanding Team of the Year, the Neighbourhood Policing Team, Great Yarmouth, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Crystal Eaton of Slater and Gordon, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The winners of the Outstanding Team of the Year, the Neighbourhood Policing Team, Great Yarmouth, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Crystal Eaton of Slater and Gordon, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Also appearing were Britain's Got Talent finalists PC David Wardell and Police Dog Finn from Hertfordshire who have worked hard to help introduce Finn's Law which makes it an offence to harm or abuse an animal in the line of duty.

The chief constable's special recognition award, renamed after Mr Garland, went to the force's new Operation Moonshot teams which have successfully disrupted organised crime groups in the county and helped to recover more than £1 million pounds of stolen property.

There were a total of 17 awards presented on the night, including Police officer and special officer of the year which were both sponsored by the EDP.

Police officer of the year went to PC James Marrison, a beat manager in Norwich who has developed relationships with the community that has enabled him to gain vital intelligence and help make an impact on disorder. The special officer award went to Sergeant Bill Grint who has given more than 1000 hours of service to the force over the past year.

The winners of the Safer Neighbourhood Team of the Year, Diss, Long Stratton and Harleston SNT team, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Darren Warren of the Co-Op, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The winners of the Safer Neighbourhood Team of the Year, Diss, Long Stratton and Harleston SNT team, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Darren Warren of the Co-Op, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A NIGHT FOR POLICE DOGS AND HORSES TOO

The Norfolk Safer Community Awards (NOSCAs) are not just about people, but animals too.

At one point on Thursday night the Holiday Inn at Norwich Airport was more like Noah's Ark than a hotel due to the amount of animals on stage or scooping recognition for their efforts.

Police Dog Harry won the Police Dog of the Year award after he helped to find a vulnerable 16-year-old girl who had gone missing in the Norwich area wearing just her pyjamas in freezing temperatures.

Retired police horse Jeeves, ridden by special officer Richard Tallent, makes a stunning entrance into the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Retired police horse Jeeves, ridden by special officer Richard Tallent, makes a stunning entrance into the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But as well as Harry, Police Dog Shuck, who is retiring also appeared on stage for an award as did Police Dog Finn from Britain's Got Talent and former police dog Dizzy, who once belonged to Lord Dannatt.

And then, to the shock of everyone present, Police Horse Jeeves entered the room with his rider, Special Inspector Richard Tallent.

Jeeves will be retiring from police work for pastures new.

OTHER WINNERS

Lady Dannatt is reunited with PD (retired) Dizzy at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Lady Dannatt is reunited with PD (retired) Dizzy at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Some of the other winners at the 12th Norfolk Safer Community Awards, included:

- Community Citizens of the Year: Clare Lincoln and Annie McConnell

- The John (Cecil) Mason Volunteer of the Year: Force historians and Frederick Parry

- Young Citizens of the Year: Jacob Hanton and Thomas Lynn

The winner and sponsors of the 2019 NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The winner and sponsors of the 2019 NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Police Cadet of the Year: Teigan-Leigh Humphrey

- Student Officer of the Year: Hathaichanok (Som) Sampao

- Investigator of the Year: T/DC Carl Carter

The winners of the Peter Garland Special Recognition Award are the Moonshot team, and the Neighbourhood Policing Team with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The winners of the Peter Garland Special Recognition Award are the Moonshot team, and the Neighbourhood Policing Team with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Problem Solver of the Year: Insp Paul McCarthy and PC Dan Potter

- Police Staff Member of the year: Jane Munro

- Response Team of the Year: North Norfolk

- Outstanding Team of the Year: Great Yarmouth Safer Neighbourhood Team

The winner of the Problem Solver of the Year, Paul McCarthy, second left, and Dan Potter, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Mel Benns of the Holiday Inn Norwich North, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The winner of the Problem Solver of the Year, Paul McCarthy, second left, and Dan Potter, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Mel Benns of the Holiday Inn Norwich North, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Safer Neighbourhood Team of the Year: Diss, Long Stratton and Harleston

The winner of the Student Officer of the Year, Hathaichanok (Som) Sampao, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor, Jerry White of City College Norwich, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The winner of the Student Officer of the Year, Hathaichanok (Som) Sampao, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor, Jerry White of City College Norwich, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The winner of the Police Staff Member of the Year, Jane Munro, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Melanie Marjoram, right, of Reed Specialist Recruitment, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The winner of the Police Staff Member of the Year, Jane Munro, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Melanie Marjoram, right, of Reed Specialist Recruitment, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The winner of the Investigator of the Year, T/DC Carl Carter, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Stewart Pearson of Barclays, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The winner of the Investigator of the Year, T/DC Carl Carter, with Chief Constable Simon Bailey, and sponsor Stewart Pearson of Barclays, at the NOSCAs (Norfolk Safer Community Awards). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY