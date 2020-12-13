Christmas Advent window trail brightens up street
- Credit: George McKay
Windows on a Victorian street are being lit up each day in the run up to Christmas.
Households on Park Lane, in Norwich's Golden Triangle between Unthank Road and Earlham Road, are embracing the festive season for its first-ever Advent calendar-style trail.
Each day, a window representing each date of December is unveiled.
It has to centre around the number but any materials or decorations can be used.
The displays were the idea of Park Lane resident, Emma McKay, 59, who got the idea after seeing houses take part in a similar community event in Lancaster where she lived until five years ago.
Mrs McKay, who is part of the Park Lane Project, which was formed in the first coronavirus lockdown to alleviate loneliness, said: "I thought it was a good opportunity to cheer people up who are working from home or stuck at home.
"I have always wanted to do an Advent calendar-style window display event and thought this is the time.
"Everyone has been so creative. It is really nice, brightens up our road and brings people together. There are some great ideas. It is like a mini present each day.
"Hopefully it makes people feel part of the community. It is fun."
Displays include knitted wise men, teddy bears made of paper, stars, lots of lights and designs created by children.
The 59-year-old, who is a pastoral care tutor for adult students at City College Norwich, added the windows allowed neighbours to talk to each other in the street safely while admiring the decorations.
This year, 19 houses are taking part which means some homes will have more than one Advent window display.
Mrs McKay hopes for more houses to take part next year.
She described the Park Lane Project, started by one of her neighbours, as a "heartwarming community endeavour".
The tutor added: "It started to stop people feeling isolated in the first lockdown. I know more people now through it."
Since March, different groups have sprung out of the project including a book group, selling group and art club, all of which are done online.
"We look forward to see what comes next," Mrs McKay added.
To send in your festive pictures for this paper's Let's Brighten Up campaign, email letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk