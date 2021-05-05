Video
Hopes for Cash For Charities money to help young homeless people and isolated parents
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Vulnerable young homeless people and isolated parents could be helped as part of a £20,000 charity cash giveaway if enough readers collect valuable coupons through this paper.
The Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and sister weekly titles have launched the Cash For Charities campaign to support worthy causes, many of which have undergone financial pressures during lockdown.
And to show support for various organisations, coupons can be collected from the papers up to July 3, to be collated by charities through collection points or shops associated with the groups.
The money will be shared out depending on numbers of tokens collected.
Two of the charities which have applied to be part of the giveaway are YMCA Norfolk, which provides accommodation for homeless people aged 16-25, and Get Me Out The Four Walls, which helps parents and carers of young children in Norfolk and Suffolk at risk of social isolation.
Judy Bailey, fundraising and events officer for YMCA Norfolk said over the past year the charity had lost out on £15,000 it would have normally raised from shops, individual donations and events.
She said: "The lockdown has made more people aware of each other and people's plight. The Cash For Charities money would be a great boost for us because we can use it for our counselling which we have seen a higher demand for."
YMCA Norfolk has continued supporting up to 240 young people at a time and vulnerable people it cares for are more at risk of feeling isolated during the lockdown, according to Mrs Bailey.
She was looking forward to the cafe and soft play opening in the charity's £2m community hub on Aylsham Road, Norwich, to support YMCA Norfolk services.
Lucinda Terry, Get Me Out The Four Walls manager, said Cash For Charities would help continue to fund its free covid-secure support and play face-to-face sessions for parents of children aged 0-2 in Norfolk and Suffolk.
She said: "Quite a lot of toddler groups have not been able to open due to finances and restrictions. We are seeing a large increase in mental health issues with parents."
Email competitions@archant.co.uk for more details.