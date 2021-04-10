City street to close for six weeks for £110,000 pavement repairs

Published: 6:00 AM April 10, 2021

Works to repair two sections of pavement will see a city street partially closed to traffic for six weeks.

Next month, work will begin on a £110,000 project to repair damaged pavement along Palace Street, near Norwich Cathedral.

The project will see new pavement and a section of kerb laid and is expected to take six weeks to complete - although this may be affected by the weather.

To allow the works to be carried out safely, the road will be closed to traffic heading towards Tombland, which itself has recently been in the midst of months of roadworks.

The closure will come into effect at 6am on Monday, May 24, with the works scheduled for completion on Saturday, July 3.

The area will remain accessible on foot throughout the works, which will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and contractors Tarmac.

The repairs will be the latest set of roadworks in this part of the city, with a £2.5m revamp of Tombland nearing a delayed finish in the coming weeks.