Covid-19, Brexit and skeletons delay end of £2.5m city roadworks

Published: 6:30 AM March 28, 2021

The end of work on a £2.5m revamp of a Norwich street has been delayed, partially due to a combination of Brexit and Covid-19.

A number of issues "out of the control" of Norfolk County Council, including supply problems and the discovery of skeletons, means work in Tombland will continue until the end of April.

The first phase of work began in August last year, with the second phase starting in November.

The work is part of a Transport for Norwich scheme, which council officers say will better connect the railway station, Magdalen Street and Norwich Lanes.

The work was due to end on March 31, but will now continue for a further month.

A council spokesperson said: “Situations out of our control, such as the adverse weather in February, skeleton discoveries and some issues in the supply chain caused by a combination of Brexit and Covid-19 have resulted in a few minor delays which have shifted our programme slightly.

"This is to be expected on a project of this scale and aside from a few final installations of street furniture, all contractors will be off site by the end of next month."

The Tombland side of Queen Street will need to remain closed to general traffic until the end April, but the rest of the area will begin to open to the public.

Princes Street will be temporarily closed towards the end of April for two days for resurfacing work at the Tombland junction.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport said: “I’m delighted works at Tombland are entering their final stage in what is the first major project to be delivered from the second phase of our Transforming Cities programme.

"You can already see the real difference made to the look and feel of this historic area and I am confident the finished scheme will be a fantastic asset to the whole city, aiding businesses in their economic recovery from the effects of the pandemic, whilst improving facilities for walking, cycling and public transport.”

The scheme has been criticised by the Norwich Cycling Campaign, who said it will make matters worse for cyclists.