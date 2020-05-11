Search

‘A massive thank you’ - More than 100 sets of scrubs donated to hospital paediatric staff

PUBLISHED: 12:58 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 11 May 2020

Paediatric staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn grateful for scrub donations. Picture: QEH

Paediatric staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn grateful for scrub donations. Picture: QEH

Archant

Staff at a Norfolk hospital have expressed their gratitude for the ‘kind’ donations of scrubs they have received, after experiencing a shortage.

Paediatric staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn have thanked the community for their efforts in distributing scrubs to staff at the hospital’s A&E department.

Amy Frary, a paediatric advanced nurse practitioner in A&E, coordinated the response after realising there was a “shortage of suitable scrubs” as a result of ward and community staff being redeployed to A&E.

She said: “When the guidelines came in place regarding separate A&E for Covid-19 patients, I soon realised that due to the potential shortage of staff there was a shortage of suitable scrubs.”

She contacted local suppliers and groups in west Norfolk to source fabric and asked for help in making the garments.

She added: “I used the Facebook group ‘For The Love Of Scrubs’ set up by an ex-colleague of mine, to ask for help.

“I quickly received offers from local volunteers to sew the scrubs.

“The volunteers ranged from professional seamstresses, more familiar with bridal and prom dresses, to local hobby sewers looking for something to keep them busy.”

More than 100 uniforms were collected and distributed to staff involved in paediatric A&E, who wear colourful scrubs to “cheer up and relax children attending the department.”

She added: “Myself and the paediatric staff are very grateful for the kind support we have received from the Fent Shop, The Sewing Room, Nicola-Janes, Emmas crafts, Jan, Sue, Maggie, Susan, Bailey, Freida, Trisha, Allison, Kathy, Love Lynn, Charlotte and Marie.”

A QEH spokesman said: “A massive thank you to the army of seamstresses who created over 80 scrubs for paediatric staff.

“The scrubs are being worn by ODP and community staff who are supporting the A&E and Day Surgery teams during the pandemic.”

The hospital said they have been inundated with knitting hearts and ear protectors and are asking people who want to help to create twiddle mitts or follow scrub patterns for their team.

To make scrubs for them, go to https://bit.ly/35DCZdy for patterns.

Topic Tags:

