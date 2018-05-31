Search

Advanced search

Man rescued from Broad hours after lockdown restrictions eased

PUBLISHED: 13:32 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 13 May 2020

Boats on Oulton Broad in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Boats on Oulton Broad in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

A man was rescued from the water after falling from a dinghy hours after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased.

Emergency services were called to Oulton Broad on Wednesday morning after sailors received the green light to take to the water again.

The man, who took to the water alone in a skipper dinghy, was pulled from the water by two fellow sailors.

Ben Falat, chair of the Norfolk and Suffolk Boating Association, said: “He was doing something on his own and there was no one else on the water.

“He took a gust of wind and capsized, losing key equipment in the water and he was unable to get it righted again.

“He did the right thing in sending the signal for assistance.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service were called to the scene by HM Coastguard shortly before 11am.

A crew from North Lowestoft and Woodbridge and three from Lowestoft South were mobilised, although a spokesperson for the service confirmed the man was out of the water by the time crews arrived.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from Suffolk Police were also called to the scene after being alerted by the fire service.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Bridge Road in Oulton Broad shortly after 11am following reports that someone had fallen into the water.

“An ambulance crew attended and assessed a man at the scene but he did not need transporting to hospital.”

The Broads Authority confirmed this week that sailing, paddle boating and privately-owned powered boats can be used on the Broads for day trips, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Oweners are not allowed, however, to stay overnight away from their usual homes.

Mr Falat said: “Individual leisure activities can happen again, but organised activities are not, so the yacht club is closed.

“Individual sailors should do their own risk assessments. That said, it would be very wise to make sure there is another boat on the water at the same time.

“Sailing is a naturally distancing activity. If you get too close it is called a collision, and sailors can look out for each other.”

The man was not associated with the Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

‘Can I see my grandparents now?’ What the roadmap out of lockdown says for those over 70

Many older people have turned to technology to stay in touch with family and friends during the lockdown. Image: Getty

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

‘They need to feel comfortable’ - Webber says most City players want to resume season

Norwich City's players could make an initial return to team training next week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man rescued from Broad hours after lockdown restrictions eased

Boats on Oulton Broad in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Fired up Canaries chief insists relegations and promotions can only happen if season is concluded

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken to Sky Sports News about Project Restart Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24