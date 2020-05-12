Search

Canoeing and kayaking on the Broads will be allowed - but no decision yet for boat owners

PUBLISHED: 15:44 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 12 May 2020

Cycling by the Broads can resume but the Broads Authority is seeking clarification over the use of private motor boats. Pic: Archant

The Broads Authority has been seeking clarification over what prime minister Boris Johnson’s renewed advice means for Norfolk boat users.

But it says because it has maintained the waterways throughout the coronavirus outbreak, it could welcome back private powered craft this week.

After the prime minister’s speech left many confused, the authority sought advice over what the relaxing of some restrictions meant for people visiting the Broads.

It has now confirmed that sailing and paddle-boating, including canoes, kayaks and paddle boards, can all resume from Wednesday - but it is still awaiting news of whether private motor boats can be used for day trips.

The Broads Authority issued the following statement: “While the government guidelines issued on May 11 allow for sailing and paddle boating (including canoes, kayaks and paddle boards, to resume from Wednesday, May 13, we are awaiting clarification regarding whether private motor boats can be used for day trips.

“There is a preference for consistent advice on boating across England. However other inland waterways may be forced to delay re-opening for private powered boats as they need to complete tasks such as asset inspections to ensure their waterways are safe. “The Broads Authority has continued to maintain its waterways so they are ready to resume boating immediately. This is a unique position and we would be able welcome private powered craft back to Broads waterways this week.

“The Broads Authority has been working with Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and the inland navigation authorities – the Environment Agency, the Canal and River Trust and the Association of Inland Navigation Authorities (AINA) - to obtain and give accurate guidance regarding boating on the Broads.

“In summary – sailing, canoeing and paddle boating on private vessels can resume in the Broads on Wednesday (for day trips only) and we will advise if the same is true for private powered craft as soon as we receive the advice from the government.”

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here.

