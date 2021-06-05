Stunning gardens opened to public to help hospice appeal
- Credit: The Old Rectory at Kirby Bedon
People can visit stunning gardens which are being opened to the public for a hospice fundraising appeal.
The Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, which since 2019 has raised £8.4m of the £12.5m needed to build a specialist end-of-life care facility, is holding a fundraising event at Old Rectory, Kirby Bedon, over the weekend of June 12-13.
Head of fundraising for the hospice, Hugo Stevenson said: "We are thrilled and incredibly grateful that Peter and Alex de Bunsen have offered to open up their beautiful gardens.
"They've owned the Old Rectory for over 30 years, and the gardens have been a labour of love."
The Georgian house is set over two acres and has views of the Yare Valley.
The gardens will be open from 11am - 4pm. It is £5 to enter and free for children under 12.
Homemade cakes and hot drinks will be served in the Church Hall next door throughout the day.
