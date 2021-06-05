News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Stunning gardens opened to public to help hospice appeal

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 9:43 AM June 5, 2021    Updated: 12:27 PM June 7, 2021
The Old Rectory at Kirby Bedon will be open to the public

Gardens at The Old Rectory at Kirby Bedon will be open to the public for a weekend in June - Credit: The Old Rectory at Kirby Bedon

People can visit stunning gardens which are being opened to the public for a hospice fundraising appeal.

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, which since 2019 has raised £8.4m of the £12.5m needed to build a specialist end-of-life care facility, is holding a fundraising event at Old Rectory, Kirby Bedon, over the weekend of June 12-13.

Head of fundraising for the hospice, Hugo Stevenson said: "We are thrilled and incredibly grateful that Peter and Alex de Bunsen have offered to open up their beautiful gardens.

The Old Rectory at Kirby Bedon will be open to the public for a weekend in June

The Old Rectory at Kirby Bedon will be open to the public for a weekend in June - Credit: The Old Rectory at Kirby Bedon

"They've owned the Old Rectory for over 30 years, and the gardens have been a labour of love."

The Georgian house is set over two acres and has views of the Yare Valley.

The gardens will be open from 11am - 4pm. It is £5 to enter and free for children under 12.

You may also want to watch:

Homemade cakes and hot drinks will be served in the Church Hall next door throughout the day.

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens
  2. 2 'There's nothing left': Workshop burns to the ground in fire
  3. 3 Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'
  1. 4 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
  2. 5 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
  3. 6 A peak inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts
  4. 7 Canaries announce early end of deal with shirt sponsor
  5. 8 Norfolk morning traffic: 'Severe' delays on A47 and city works begin
  6. 9 Two weeks of roadworks begin today on key road in and out of Norwich
  7. 10 'It's ridiculous': Father's anger over six-month driving test delay
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Corpusty Primary School.

Norfolk teacher struck off for 'bullying and ridiculing pupils'

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Lishay Dought tries out  Buoyancy Bikes in Wroxham.

Video

Floating bikes make a splash on the Norfolk Broads

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Former Arsenal player Alan Miller at Wells Beach Cafe. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Polly Steward, from Suffolk, saw the pick-up in Bury St Edmunds on February 10, 2019

Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus