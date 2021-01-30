Norwich hospice appeal hits £7.35m

Published: 10:12 AM January 30, 2021

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal has now raised £7.35m, and is creeping closer to its £12.5m target. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

The appeal to build a state-of-the-art palliative care unit in Norwich is moving closer to its target, and has now reached the £7.35million mark.

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, backed by this newspaper, was launched in February 2019 and aims to raise the £12.5m needed for the new unit.

Sited next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the unit will boast 24 beds, day patient and outreach facilities, and will replace the current Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Unthank Road, which is now 40 years old.

The hospice's strategic project advisor, Sandra Dinneen, said: "In the current economic climate, we are continually thrilled by the support we receive from across Norfolk, Waveney and beyond.

"With £650,000 raised since October in our £3 to Break Ground campaign, we are getting ever closer to the £8m threshold, which will allow us to start building the new hospice in this year."

Now, two new fundraising activities have been launched by the charity for 2021, to give the appeal a boost.

The first is a photography competition, with local enthusiasts asked to send in their snaps to be reproduced in a charity calendar.

Head of fundraising and communications Hugo Stevenson said: "We wanted to organise an activity that was open to all and would capture positive images from our local environment, homes, or gardens during lockdown. We have chosen the following themes for the competition – ‘Norfolk’, ‘Compassion’, ‘Pink’ and ‘Snowdrops’.

"Just as the snowdrop symbolises hope, being the first flower to bloom after winter, we believe these everyday images will capture a spirit of hopefulness for the future.

"The best images will be reproduced in our 2022 charity calendar, and as a selection of greetings cards to raise funds for the appeal."

The competition will be judged by local photographer Julia Holland from All About Image, who will provide a photo shoot for the winning entrant.

Norwich department store Jarrold has also offered the winner a makeup and styling session.

As well as the photography competition, the charity is encouraging people to show their love this Valentine's Day by sending someone a Virtual Love Heart – a message, photo and declaration of love – in exchange for a donation.

To find out more, visit: www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk.