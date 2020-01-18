Search

Advanced search

Woman comes off diabetic medication after 25 years due to weight loss

PUBLISHED: 10:02 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 18 January 2020

Gillian Medlar before she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Gillian Medlar before she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Courtesy of Slimming World

A woman from Old Catton has managed to get her Type 2 diabetes under control after making significant changes to her weight and lifestyle.

Gillian Medlar before she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldGillian Medlar before she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Gillian Medlar, 68, weighed between 17 and 18 stone when she joined her local Slimming World group in 2018.

At that time she had been taking medication for Type 2 diabetes for 25 years and was having trouble controlling her blood glucose levels.

Gillian Medlar after she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldGillian Medlar after she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

But now, after committing to healthy eating and exercise, Mrs Medlar is six stone lighter and able to manage her condition without the aid of medication, and the changes have also meant she no longer relies on inhalers.

Mrs Medlar said: "Slimming World has changed my life.

Gillian Medlar after she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldGillian Medlar after she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

"Before I couldn't walk up the smallest incline with out using my inhalers but now I walk for miles and joined the gym.

"My consultant from the hospital said I'm like a completely different person."

Dawn Hayes, who leads the group Mrs Medlar attends, said: "I couldn't be prouder of how far Gillian has come.

"She has a new lease of life and can now enjoy things she couldn't before.

"She is a valued member of the group and she helps and inspires everyone and everyone looks up to her."

READ MORE: Man, 24, given 'new lease of life' after losing 10 stone

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Chef saves customer’s life after they had heart attack during afternoon tea

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Well-known pub goes up for sale

The Blueberry in its heyday. Pic: Archant

Jobs lost as farm firm stops growing potatoes to seek a viable future

Mark Brighton, managing director of RBR Crops in North Walsham, which has announced it will stop growing potatoes, with the loss of 10 jobs. Picture: Chris Hill

Motorcyclist killed in A140 crash named

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chef saves customer’s life after they had heart attack during afternoon tea

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke and the £25m reasons why Duda is the man

Slovakian international Ondrej Duda could be the answer to Norwich City's lack of punch in the number 10 role Picture: Nick Potts/PA

‘I have so much love for these fans’ - Farke reveals what is driving him on

Daniel Farke wants to repay Norwich City's fans for their backing during a testing Premier League season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

A134 closed after three vehicle crash

The A134 had to be closed following a crash at Northwold. Picture: Adrian Cable/Geograph
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists