Woman comes off diabetic medication after 25 years due to weight loss

Gillian Medlar before she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Courtesy of Slimming World

A woman from Old Catton has managed to get her Type 2 diabetes under control after making significant changes to her weight and lifestyle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gillian Medlar before she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Gillian Medlar before she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Gillian Medlar, 68, weighed between 17 and 18 stone when she joined her local Slimming World group in 2018.

At that time she had been taking medication for Type 2 diabetes for 25 years and was having trouble controlling her blood glucose levels.

Gillian Medlar after she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Gillian Medlar after she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

But now, after committing to healthy eating and exercise, Mrs Medlar is six stone lighter and able to manage her condition without the aid of medication, and the changes have also meant she no longer relies on inhalers.

Mrs Medlar said: "Slimming World has changed my life.

Gillian Medlar after she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Gillian Medlar after she joined Slimming World: Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

"Before I couldn't walk up the smallest incline with out using my inhalers but now I walk for miles and joined the gym.

"My consultant from the hospital said I'm like a completely different person."

Dawn Hayes, who leads the group Mrs Medlar attends, said: "I couldn't be prouder of how far Gillian has come.

"She has a new lease of life and can now enjoy things she couldn't before.

"She is a valued member of the group and she helps and inspires everyone and everyone looks up to her."

READ MORE: Man, 24, given 'new lease of life' after losing 10 stone

You may also want to watch: