Man, 24, given 'new lease of life' after losing 10 stone

31 December, 2019 - 08:00
Jan Mulder before he lost 10 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Jan Mulder before he lost 10 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Courtesy of Slimming World

A man who lost 10 stone after joining his local Slimming World group has spoken about how the transformation has changed his life.

Jan Mulder before he lost 10 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Jan Mulder, who lives in Lowestoft, weighed 30 stone in January last year and "had tried just about every diet on the planet."

A year on and the 24-year-old has lost 10 stone, which he credits with giving him the confidence to start his own business, a record shop in Kirkley called AUX, and find love.

Jan Mulder before after he lost 10 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Mr Mulder said: "Being 10 stone lighter has not only given me a new lease of life by making me a generally healthier and happier person, it has also brought with it a new found confidence, which in turn provided me with the belief in myself that has allowed me to make many significant changes in my life, including starting my own business and falling in love.

"Slimming World is much more than just a way of losing weight, it is a change in way of life which brings so many other positive aspects with it too, whether it be a boost of confidence, support network or even just a more positive mental attitude - and if I can do it, I'm sure anyone can.

"I will never regret walking through those doors because without having done so, I'm confident I wouldn't be in the position I am now."

Jason Perrio, who runs the group Mr Mulder attends, said: "Jan's transformation has been a privilege to see and the confidence that Jan has gained has been incredible.

"His smile has grown each week and the moment I had the absolute honour of handing him his 10 stone award had myself and the group cheering with pride for him, that feeling was like nothing I've ever experienced before.''

Mr Perrio's groups meet Mondays and Wednesdays at Grove Primary School in Carlton Colville at 5.30 and 7.30pm and Tuesdays at Whitton Residents Hall in Lowestoft at 5.30pm.

