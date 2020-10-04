Final tributes paid at funeral to beloved parents who died in head-on crash

The funeral cortege for Robert and Paula Bateman, who died in a crash. Their funeral took place at St Faith'’s Crematorium on October 1. Photo: Maurice Gray Archant

Final tributes were paid to two beloved parents who died in a head-on crash, with 150 people able to watch a live stream of their funeral.

Robert Bateman, 36, known as Bob, and his wife Paula, 35, were with their two daughters Lexi, 10, and Elizabeth, 19 months, when the incident happened on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal at the start of September.

Their daughters were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved the family’s Ford Focus and an Iveco Daily van, but later discharged.

A funeral took place on October 1 at St Faith’s Crematorium, in Horsham St Faith, and a live stream of the funeral was organised at St Faiths Church.

More than 150 people were able to watch the stream, including many at home.

The Reverend Rosemary Maskell said: “The young couple died together in tragic circumstances and both had extensive families and due to the government’s Covid-19 guidelines, allowing only 30 people in the crematorium, we felt it right in this instance to offer this service in order for wider family members and close friends to attend, albeit at a distance.”

Anglia Harper, Mrs Bateman’s mother, who lives in Spixworth, said: “[Lexi and Elizabeth] were both present at the lovely funeral service to say farewell to their mum and dad.

“I would like to thank everyone for their huge kindness and support at a very difficult time, and Shayne Stork Family Funeral Services for all the care he and his team spent to help us through this very bad time. We now need to grieve in our own private way.”

At the time of the crash, the family of Mr and Mrs Bateman, who lived in Manea, near March, issued a statement in which they described the couple as “utterly devoted parents”.

Anyone who saw the crash, which happened just after 8pm, the vehicles or the lead-up to it, or anyone who has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 478 of September 3, 2020.