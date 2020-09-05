Search

Tributes paid to “utterly devoted” parents after fatal collision

PUBLISHED: 16:05 05 September 2020

Tributes have been paid to two "utterly devoted" parents, Robert Bateman and Paula Bateman, who died after a collision in Fenland. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Tributes have been paid to two “utterly devoted” parents, Robert Bateman and Paula Bateman, who died after a collision in Fenland. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police

Tributes have been paid to two “utterly devoted” parents who died after a collision in Fenland.



The head-on collision involved a Ford Focus and an Iveco Daily van and took place on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal just after 8pm, on September 3.

Emergency services attended but the man driving the Ford Focus and his wife, who was one of the rear passengers, died at the scene.

The couple have now been named by police as Robert Bateman, 36 and known as Bob, and his wife Paula Bateman, 35, of Westfield Road, Manea, near March.

The couple’s two daughters, Lexi aged 10 and 18-month old Elizabeth, were also in the car. It was initially thought that both girls, who were taken to hospital, suffered minor injuries.

However, further hospital checks revealed that Lexi suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Both girls have since been discharged from hospital.

In a statement, Bob and Paula’s family said: “We are utterly devastated by this news.

“Bob and Paula were much-loved friends to many and will be missed by everyone who knew them.

“They were also utterly devoted parents. Bob was a much-loved son and father, while Paula was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother.”

The van driver, a 32-year-old man, from Lincoln, suffered minor injuries and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He was in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 478 of 3 September.

