Family tribute to ‘amazing daddy’ who died in motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist Nathan Rowland who died in a crash on the B1108 Watton Road at Little Cressingham - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary/Family handout

A family has spoken of “a sad emptiness that can never be filled” after a father-of-two died when his motorcycle crashed into a minivan on a rural Norfolk road.

Emergency services were called to the B1108 Watton Road at Little Cressingham on June 2 after a blue and white Suzuki motorbike and blue VW Sharan, travelling in opposite directions, were involved in a collision.

The rider of the Suzuki, Nathan Rowland, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Rowland, the father of two daughters, who was known by the nickname FatRat, was a lorry driver who lived on Heathlands in Swaffham.

His grief stricken family has paid tribute to him saying he was a caring man who never failed to make them smile.

In a statement they said: "Nathan - known by many as FatRat - was a hardworking, outgoing, caring man who loved life. He would do anything for his family and friends and never failed to make us smile.

“He was an amazing daddy who doted on his two beautiful little girls. We are left with such a sad emptiness that can never be filled.

“He will be missed by so many.”

An inquest into his death, which was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (June 14), heard he died from extensive trauma injuries as the result of a road traffic collision.

The inquest was adjourned until December 9.

The Little Cressingham junction on the B1108 Watton Road where motorcyclist Nathan Rowland died in a crash on June 2 - Credit: Google

Following his death condolences were posted on social media.

One poster stated: “Love you mate. Rest easy up there." Another added: "So sad. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace young man."

Police have said they are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the riding or driving manner of either of the vehicles before the incident.

Investigators would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage that may shed light on the circumstances.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 241 of June 2, 2022, or email sciu@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

