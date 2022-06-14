News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Motorcyclist who died in crash with minivan named

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:33 AM June 14, 2022
The Little Cressingham junction

The Little Cressingham junction on the B1108 Watton Road where a motorcyclist died in a crash on June 2 - Credit: Google

A man who died from his injuries after his motorcycle crashed into a minivan on a rural Norfolk road has been named.

Emergency services were called to the B1108 Watton Road at Little Cressingham on June 2 of this year after a blue and white Suzuki motorbike and blue VW Sharan, travelling in opposite directions, were involved in a collision.

The rider of the Suzuki, Nathan Rowland, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death, which was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (June 14), heard he died from extensive trauma injuries as the result of a road traffic collision.

The hearing was told Mr Rowland had worked as a lorry driver and lived on Heathlands in Swaffham. 

Following the crash police appealed for information and dashcam footage to shed light on the manner of driving of both vehicles.

The inquest was adjourned until December 9.
 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall was filming for a documentary about the Ice Age in Norfolk.

Wildlife TV presenter spotted filming in Norfolk for documentary

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Gary Arlow and his daughter Joely Carter with loaded fries and a cake from their new venture Birdy's Bakehouse.

Food and Drink

Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Harley Davidson Rally leaves on its way through Fakenham Town Centre. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Delays likely as droves of classic motorcycles parade around Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon