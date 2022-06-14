Motorcyclist who died in crash with minivan named

The Little Cressingham junction on the B1108 Watton Road where a motorcyclist died in a crash on June 2 - Credit: Google

A man who died from his injuries after his motorcycle crashed into a minivan on a rural Norfolk road has been named.

Emergency services were called to the B1108 Watton Road at Little Cressingham on June 2 of this year after a blue and white Suzuki motorbike and blue VW Sharan, travelling in opposite directions, were involved in a collision.

The rider of the Suzuki, Nathan Rowland, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death, which was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (June 14), heard he died from extensive trauma injuries as the result of a road traffic collision.

The hearing was told Mr Rowland had worked as a lorry driver and lived on Heathlands in Swaffham.

Following the crash police appealed for information and dashcam footage to shed light on the manner of driving of both vehicles.

The inquest was adjourned until December 9.

