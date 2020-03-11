Search

Investigation launched into care home resident's death

PUBLISHED: 15:20 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 11 March 2020

Oaklands Care Home in Scole. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

A watchdog has said a Norfolk care home has failed to learn after the death of a resident in a recent report.

Oaklands Car Home in Scole has been deemed inadequate by the CQC.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected Oaklands Care Home, in Norwich Road, Scole, after the death of a resident when they were being transported to a new home.

The home cares for 41 people some of whom are living with dementia.

The investigation found that residents at risk of developing pressure ulcers did not have the proper care in place. It said guidance on repositioning and skin care was not given to staff.

This care, the report says, relates to the current criminal investigation underway after the death.

Manager Eugene Nyamande said the home is working to regained its good rating. Picture: Kingsley HealthcareManager Eugene Nyamande said the home is working to regained its good rating. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

The CQC were unable to provide details on the resident's death and on-going investigation but criminal charges can be made from the outcome.

It said: 'Prior to our inspection concerns were raised about the care one person received at Oaklands before they died following a move to another care home.

'An investigation report stated that there was a repositioning regime in place and it was being adhered to. This was not an accurate reflection of what the repositioning charts showed.

'Shortfalls in repositioning remained at our inspection and a monitoring system had not been implemented. As a result, we were not assured that the service had learned from this incident.'

The CQC spoke to a healthcare professional about its findings.

According to the report, the professional told the watchdog: 'Staff did not follow advice given and that this led to some people developing pressure ulcers that may have been avoided.'

They added: 'We are talking about basic care here.'

Oaklands is run by Kingsley Healthcare. Director of compliance, Eugene Nyamande, said that improvements were made straight away.

He said: 'We are disappointed that the service to our residents and their families at Oaklands has fallen below the high standards we demand of all our care homes.

'We immediately responded to the CQC's findings by putting a new management team in place and have been working with all stakeholders with the clear goal of speedily returning Oaklands to a good rating.

'With regard to pressure care, we have fully reviewed our systems and made all changes necessary for continuous improvement.'

The CQC said that residents did have their needs met and there was a sufficient number of staff. The home was clean and appropriate infection control was in place.

