Search

Advanced search

Care home ordered to improve after inadequate rating

06 March, 2020 - 06:30
Iceni House in Swaffham has been deem inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google

Iceni House in Swaffham has been deem inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google

Archant

A care home has been told it must change after a watchdog found residents had wet themselves while left alone and medication had not always been received.

Iceni House in Swaffham has been told it must improve. Photo: ArchantIceni House in Swaffham has been told it must improve. Photo: Archant

Iceni House, in Swaffham, cares for 62 people aged 65 and over who require residential or specialist dementia care.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection was made at the Jack Boddy Way home after safeguarding issues were raised by a Breckland Council monitoring team.

The report deemed the home inadequate for safety. It said response times to call bells could be slow, with one person saying they had wet themselves "several times".

This raised concerns around the level of staffing, with some residents not up until lunch time, the report said, or left in their rooms missing morning activities because staff were stretched.

Inspectors said there was a "lack of clear strategy" on handling distress behaviours, with a "high number of altercations" taking place between staff and residents when they became distressed.

The home was rated inadequate under the effective and well-led categories, and requires improvement under the caring and responsive ones.

You may also want to watch:

A new system for monitoring medication has been installed at the home and, despite staff receiving training, the report said there had been errors.

The report said: "We were not confident in the systems and processes governing the safe administration of medicines because we identified some basic principles were not being adhered to.

"We found irregularities in stock control, which meant people had not always received their prescribed medicines."

The care home was rated good in its last inspection in December 2017 but the report highlights that a loss of staff was behind its issues.

"Since the last inspection standards have not been maintained at this service and the service is no longer rated as good," it said.

"Changes in staffing had impacted on the service. Both unit managers had left and there was a high number of agency staff which impacted on the care and stability of the service."

The report was sent to the home after the inspection. The CQC said the home provided its "current action plan and oversight of risk".

Iceni House was contacted for comment.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Rush hour ‘carnage’ following lane closure on A47

Traffic built up following an incident on the A47 at Thickthorn. Picture: Sophie Kendall

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Pub to hold fundraiser in aid of daughter of 25-year-old who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

‘Do not walk home alone’: Schools’ warning after boy asked to get in van

A van had pulled up next to a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school in Highland Way, where the driver asked the boy to get into his van. Photo: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple who captured video of hounds mauling deer on hunt feel ‘threatened’ after dead badger left on drive

Two pensioners who exposed ‘illegal’ hunt practices say they feel threatened after a dead badger mysteriously appeared on their property. Photo: Margaret Langran

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Sisters pay back hospice ‘guardian angels’ to boost palliative care

Bucket list goal: Mum Kate Hannant (centre) wanted to go to Mexico.That wasn't possible so sisters Amanda Churcher (left) and Lisa Taylor took her for pina coladas at Pedros restaurant in Norwich Picture: Contributed

Parents’ meningitis warning after ‘miracle’ baby’s fight to recovery

Zachary Dorsett was only two months old when he was rushed into hospital after contracting meningitis. Picture: Rachael Kerry
Drive 24