City foodbank sees big spike in donations following government’s free school meal decision

PUBLISHED: 19:41 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 28 October 2020

City councillor Karen Davis has said the foodbank she helps run saw a big boost in donations over the weekend Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A Norwich foodbank says it has been inundated with donations since the government’s decision not to extend free school meal vouchers in school holidays until Easter next year.

The NR2 Foodbank, which is run from a synagogue on Essex Street, is a partnership between the Adat Yeshua Synagogue and the NR2 Community Skill Share group.

And Karen Davis, a city councillor who helps run it, said that over the weekend alone the service received more than £800 worth of donations, after appealing to people living by on social media.

She said: “The level of generosity we have had is just incredible, we’ve been able to send out £980 of Aldi vouchers to people who need our help and are doing everything we can to make sure no child goes hungry.

“We have had loads of people messaging us on Twitter asking if there is any way they can help and I know lots of the other foodbanks in the area have had the same thing.”

