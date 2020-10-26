Video

Emergency funds ‘never intended for free school meals’, says council leader

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: NCC Norfolk County Council

The leader of Norfolk County Council has said government money to support vulnerable families during the pandemic was “never intended to be used for free school meals”.

Andrew Proctor, leader of the Conservative-run council, said the £1m the authority received from central government as emergency assistance funding had either been spent or earmarked to provide support over Christmas.

He said: “Concerns have been raised locally and nationally about how we can support our residents and communities as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“This was before we received the £1.015 million allocated by the government as an emergency assistance grant for food and essential supplies.

“We have spent half of that and the rest is earmarked to provide support during Christmas and the remainder of this year.”

And he added: “The money was never intended to be used for free school meals.

“The government provided separate funding for free school meal vouchers between March and mid-July.

“If the government reintroduced that scheme and provided sufficient funding, we would, of course, support its delivery.”

It came as Mike Smith-Clare, Labour spokesman for children and young people, said: “It is glaringly obvious the utter contempt these privileged elected individuals hold our children and young people in.

“To condemn young lives to hunger and desperation is a crime against humanity and social decency.

“No amount of spin, pretence and handwringing can hide their true undeniable cruelty.”

Norfolk’s Conservative MPs who voted down extending provision of free school meals to pupils during the holidays were branded “heartless and cruel” by a Labour counterpart last week.

And businesses across Norfolk and Waveney are rallying to help provide free meals to children after MPs rejected England footballer Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend the provision during half-term, while volunteers spent the weekend preparing food parcels for children at risk of going hungry during the break.

