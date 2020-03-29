Coronavirus: Jacob, 7, is comic-book hero who surprised bin collectors

A note left to bin men by residents thanking them for their work during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Submitted Archant

A seven-year-old boy is planning some more drawings after his Captain Underpants comic put smiles on the faces of refuse workers on their rounds in Norwich.

Jacob Long surprised workers in the Unthank Road area of the city by taping his homemade Captain Underpants and the Attack of the Talking Toilets comic to a dustcart, accompanied by a note saying: “Thank you for being amazing and taking our bins and keeping us safe.”

Mum Hannah said: “Our binmen are really friendly, and they’ve been talking at Jacob’s school about doing kind things.

“He said: ‘I would like to do something for binmen because if they didn’t work, the world would be a big rubbish dump. Can I make a comic?’”

She said he was now planning to create more comics to cheer people up.

Millions around the country paused to applaud the work of NHS staff and care workers after the Clap for Carers campaign launched online.

In Norwich, that appreciation of key workers was also shown to refuse collectors on Friday, who found dozens of notes on top of bins thanking them for all their hard work, with some residents even coming out of their homes to applaud them.

Crews from across the city were delighted to discover notes taped to the top of some of the bins they were collecting.

One couple’s note said: “To our food bin boys, thank you very much for doing your work in these bad times.”

Another note read: “To our binmen, thank you for continuing to do your job during this tough time. Stay safe.”

