Search

Advanced search

Updated

Coronavirus: Four more deaths at Norfolk hospitals as national figure rises by 260

PUBLISHED: 17:10 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 28 March 2020

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant

Four more people who had tested positive for coronavirus at Norfolk’s hospitals have died, according to new figures.

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtTwo more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

NHS figures showed two more people had died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and two more at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

It comes as Norfolk saw 20 further confirmed cases of coronavirus - up from 70 to 90 in 24 hours.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive for QEH, said: “We can confirm that sadly, a female patient in her late 60s and a male patient aged in his 70s who both had underlying health conditions passed away at QEH on Thursday, March 26.

“They had tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts and condolences remain with the families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

It means that nine people confirmed to have the virus have now died in Norfolk.

Three people had previously died at the NNUH and two at the QEH.

The NNUH has yet to release any details of the two deaths which NHS England said occurred there on Friday.

The previous deaths at the NNUH were of a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s on Wednesday and a man in his 50s on Tuesday.

Embed:

Two men, one in their 60s and the other in his 70s, died at the QEH on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18.

MORE: Hospital bosses braced for coronavirus peak in third week of April

The Norfolk deaths were confirmed as Department for Health figures showed a further 260 people in the UK had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

A total of 1,019 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, the Department of Health said.

That was up from 759 the day before - by far the biggest day-on-day rise in the number of deaths since the outbreak began.

A total of 120,776 people have been tested for coronavirus as of 9am on March 28, the Department of Health said, with 17,089 positive results.

During the gpvernment’s daily televised press conference Prof Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said: “Clearly there has been a big increase in deaths today.”

But he echoed the words of Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, saying: “If we can keep deaths below 20,000 we will have done very well in this epidemic.”

There have now been 1,001 positive tests in the East of England, as of Saturday, a leap of 205 from the 796 24 hours earlier.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than half a million people worldwide, with more than 24,000 deaths recorded.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live.

MORE: Norfolk couple on cruise ship where four people have died

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus weekend warning: Stay inside or lives will be lost, says police chief

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Coronavirus: Supermarkets’ latest measures to keep customers safe

Supermarkets are making changes to their opening hours, among others things. Picture: Sonya Duncan/PA Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Four more deaths at Norfolk hospitals as national figure rises by 260

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Coronavirus: Norfolk couple stranded on cruise ship where four passengers have died

Norfolk couple Heather and David Haycox, who are stranded on the cruise ship Zaandam. Pic; Courtesy Samantha Haycox.

Management of Norwich bar insist no one hurt as wind destroys sign

The sign of Reload Gaming Lounge and Bar in Norwich was destroyed in windy conditions Picture: Submitted

‘Huge commotion’ in town as seven crews at scene of building fire

Seven fire crews attended a fire on Paget Road , with appliances and police still at the scene. PHOTO: Submitted
Drive 24