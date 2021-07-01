Video
WATCH: Hilarious moment England fan celebrates with foot stuck in chair
- Credit: Archant
This video shows how one England fan was so happy to see the Three Lions score he did not seem to notice the plastic chair stuck on his foot.
England reached the quarter finals of Euro 2020 on Tuesday as goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were enough to see of Germany's challenge.
Around 400 delirious fans watched on at The Arena fan park in Sprowston on what was an "epic" night for England.
As the first hit the back of the net, those watching supporters went wild – beers flew through the air and plastic chairs rolled everywhere.
One of them found itself wrapped around a fan's foot, who either could not shake it off while celebrating or was simply too caught up in the moment to care.
He even falls over and gets back to his feet – only to find the chair is still there.