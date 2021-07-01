WATCH: Hilarious moment England fan celebrates with foot stuck in chair

Video

Published: 7:28 AM July 1, 2021

One England fan got so excited to see England score he didn't seem to notice the plastic chair stuck on his leg. - Credit: Archant

This video shows how one England fan was so happy to see the Three Lions score he did not seem to notice the plastic chair stuck on his foot.

England reached the quarter finals of Euro 2020 on Tuesday as goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were enough to see of Germany's challenge.

Around 400 delirious fans watched on at The Arena fan park in Sprowston on what was an "epic" night for England.

The fan in the blue jacket (centre) gets his left foot stuck in the plastic chair. - Credit: Archant

As the first hit the back of the net, those watching supporters went wild – beers flew through the air and plastic chairs rolled everywhere.

Now on the right of the photo, the fan is still celebrating with his foot lodged between the plastic. - Credit: Archant

One of them found itself wrapped around a fan's foot, who either could not shake it off while celebrating or was simply too caught up in the moment to care.

After falling over he gets up and is still stuck in the chair. - Credit: Archant

He even falls over and gets back to his feet – only to find the chair is still there.