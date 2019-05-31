Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez gets engaged

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez has announced his engagement on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Cuban posted a photo of himself down on one knee in front of his partner during an off-season holiday on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The words "will you marry me" are also spelled out on a glass walkway next to the couple. Hernandez captioned the post "Infinite love" and "#Shesaidyes".

The big question of course though is, where did he get the ring?

Hernandez has become a cult hero among Canaries fans this season for his role in Daniel Farke's team winning the Championship title.

Part of that popularity, beyond his exciting skills on the pitch, has been has fun presence on social media - and his love for Argos.

He even met supporters at the retailer's Riverside branch in Norwich in March.