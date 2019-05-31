Search

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez gets engaged

PUBLISHED: 16:13 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 31 May 2019

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez has announced his engagement on Instagram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez has announced his engagement on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Cuban posted a photo of himself down on one knee in front of his partner during an off-season holiday on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The words "will you marry me" are also spelled out on a glass walkway next to the couple. Hernandez captioned the post "Infinite love" and "#Shesaidyes".

The big question of course though is, where did he get the ring?

Hernandez has become a cult hero among Canaries fans this season for his role in Daniel Farke's team winning the Championship title.

Norwich City report card: An underrated star of the show right from kick-off

Part of that popularity, beyond his exciting skills on the pitch, has been has fun presence on social media - and his love for Argos.

He even met supporters at the retailer's Riverside branch in Norwich in March.

