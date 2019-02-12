Search

‘Onel Hernández to your collection point please’ - footballer meets excited fans at Norwich Argos store

PUBLISHED: 17:45 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 06 March 2019

Onel Hernández at Norwich Riverside Argos signing for Norwich City fans. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Canaries footballer Onel Hernández was able to tear himself away from the Argos catalogues to speak to fans at the Norwich Riverside store.

Crowds of people gathered at the Argos shop from 3pm to get their shirts and memorabilia signed by the Norwich City winger on Wednesday.

The footballer stunned fans when he declared his love for the catalogue store in the club’s official programme in January.

“When I read that in the newspaper I thought is that real? Is that fake news?” said Sophie Newby, 22, who travelled from Thetford to get her T-shirt signed.

Theo Lester, 12, from Costessey, added: “I think it’s quite cool because people think just because they’re footballers they shop in posh places.”

Nicole Wise, 17, from Gorleston, said: “I wished him well for this Friday’s match.”

“He’s a fantastic player, he’s done so well this season, this is our push for promotion,” said Jake Vincent, 23, from Hellesdon.

