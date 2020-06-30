Search

City legend lends support to memorabilia stall by signing newly-donated shirts

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 July 2020

Norwich City legend Bryan Gunn signing three vintage goalkeeper shirts for On The Stall City. Picture: On The Stall City

Norwich City legend Bryan Gunn signing three vintage goalkeeper shirts for On The Stall City. Picture: On The Stall City

OTSC

A Norwich City legend has given his backing - and his signature - to a memorabilia stall which raises funds for the football club’s community charity.

A Norwich City goalkeeper shirt from 1994-96 signed by Bryan Gunn. Picture: On The Stall CityA Norwich City goalkeeper shirt from 1994-96 signed by Bryan Gunn. Picture: On The Stall City

On The Stall City, which is run by Canaries superfan Jacob Bowles and parents Andy and Sharon, sells club memorabilia and keepsakes and donates profits to the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.

And when club legend Bryan Gunn spotted replicas of three of his most recognisable shirts for sale in a tweet from the stall, he insisted on signing them to help boost their value and raise more funds for the charity.

The shirts were donated by City fan Terry Smith, 42, who found them in his loft while preparing to move house, from his home in Northamptonshire to South Wales.

Andy Bowles, of On The Stall City, said: “It was really fantastic to receive both Terry’s generous donation and Bryan’s fantastic support. Hopefully these unique shirts will bring in some much needed funds for the CSF.

A Norwich City goalkeeper shirt from 1996/97, signed by Bryan Gunn. Picture: On The Stall CityA Norwich City goalkeeper shirt from 1996/97, signed by Bryan Gunn. Picture: On The Stall City

“They are in lovely condition.”

Mr Smith said: “I would have bought them from the club shop at the time and to be honest, I’ve probably barely even worn them.

“I found them in a box in my loft, as you do when you’re moving house, and just thought it would be nice for them to go to somebody who might actually use them.

A Norwich City goalkeeper shirt from 1996/97, signed by Bryan Gunn. Picture: On The Stall CityA Norwich City goalkeeper shirt from 1996/97, signed by Bryan Gunn. Picture: On The Stall City

“I thought about putting them on eBay but I don’t have an account and then thought some good could come of them. The fact that Gunny has now signed them makes it even nicer.”

The three shirts all come from the period in the 1990s when the club’s shirts were supplied by Mitre - and are instantly recognisable for their brightly coloured designs.

Mr Smith added: “They’re certainly very garish designs, but that is what is nice about them. They’ve been in my loft for years and survived two moves, but now I just want somebody to enjoy them.”

The shirts are waiting to be snapped up on the store’s newly-launched website in the Canary Collectibles section for £200 each.

The Bowles Family, Jacob, Andy and Sharon, who are behind On The Stall City. Picture: Tony ThrussellThe Bowles Family, Jacob, Andy and Sharon, who are behind On The Stall City. Picture: Tony Thrussell

It comes after another rare City shirt, a goalkeeper jersey from the 1980s, was placed on eBay for £5,000.

