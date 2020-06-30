Rare City goalkeeper jersey from 1980s for sale - for almost £5,000

A rare goalkeeper jersey from one of Norwich City’s most memorable eras has been placed up for sale - with an eye-watering price tag.

A seller on auction website eBay called Yester Year Classics has listed a red Adidas jersey from the 1983/84 season, which saw the club compete in the old First Division and reach the Milk Cup quarter finals.

The player-issue shirt, which has the number one on the back and Poll Withey Windows on the front, is believed to be among the most sought after football shirts out there - however, it will not come cheap.

The shirt is listed at a whopping £4,995, which the seller says reflects how tough to come by it is.

Jim, from Yester Year Classics, who did not provide a surname, said: “Being a match worn or issue goalkeeper jersey - and not an outfield player’s shirt - makes it very rare. Not many would have been produced.

“Television advertisement rules at the time meant it would not have been worn for a televised game as sponsor logos were not allowed to be shown.”

The jersey was purchased from a clothing recycling business before being listed and the Essex-based seller said he had already received offers in the region of £2,500, but plans to hold firm on his asking price.

The seller has been selling vintage and pre-loved clothing for 25 years and in the past has supplied kits to museums dedicated to Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, Norwich-based collector Billy Pointer, who himself owns around 450 City shirts, has questioned its asking price.

He said: “The shirt is definitely rare and people have been looking at it, myself included, but I don’t think I would stretch to that price.

“The shirt values do tend to follow how successful the seasons were, as well as how many were made. I’d probably value this one between £800 and £1,000.

“People do seem to really want to Adidas ones and I am quite surprised it hasn’t sold already, but I think perhaps that is because of the price - although prices of rare kits have definitely started to creep up in general.”