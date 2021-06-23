News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norwich City drop huge hint of global star gig at Carrow Road

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:23 AM June 23, 2021   
Aerial view of Carrow Road. Picture: Mike Page

A global superstar is expected to be announced for a Carrow Road gig. - Credit: Mike Page

A huge global music star seems set to perform in Norfolk after a large hint on social media.

Norwich City Tweeted to its 750,000 followers on Wednesday morning to give advanced notice of a concert announcement at its Carrow Road stadium.

The club said the announcement would be "coming very soon".

The Tweet didn't explicitly say which artist would be performing, but gave a huge hint in the form of a short video.

The 12-second clip showed song lyrics from Elton John's I'm Still Standing on a set of stairs in the stadium, and played a snippet of the 1983 classic.

If the concert is to be held by the Rocket Man singer, it will remind fans of a similar gig he held at Carrow Road in 2005.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton have been praised by chef Galton Blackiston.

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Royal Family

Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Rhona Seal

Rare condition kills 'amazing' lorry driver

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus