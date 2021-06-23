Norwich City drop huge hint of global star gig at Carrow Road

Published: 11:23 AM June 23, 2021

A global superstar is expected to be announced for a Carrow Road gig. - Credit: Mike Page

A huge global music star seems set to perform in Norfolk after a large hint on social media.

Norwich City Tweeted to its 750,000 followers on Wednesday morning to give advanced notice of a concert announcement at its Carrow Road stadium.

The club said the announcement would be "coming very soon".

The Tweet didn't explicitly say which artist would be performing, but gave a huge hint in the form of a short video.

The 12-second clip showed song lyrics from Elton John's I'm Still Standing on a set of stairs in the stadium, and played a snippet of the 1983 classic.

If the concert is to be held by the Rocket Man singer, it will remind fans of a similar gig he held at Carrow Road in 2005.