Search

Advanced search

‘We will do our very best for you’ - Norwich City Football Club’s Delia Smith makes pledge to fans despite ‘huge financial challenge’

PUBLISHED: 20:59 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:39 22 November 2018

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Delia Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Delia Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich City Football Club is facing a “huge financial challenge”, chairman Ed Balls has warned, but he insists the approach to not “gamble a quick buck” is the right one.

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Norwich City Football Club AGM. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With the Canaries top of the league, there was an atmosphere of optimism at the annual general meeting at Carrow Road - but also a reality check for shareholders about the impact of the end of Premier League parachute payments on the club’s finances.

And sporting director Stuart Webber warned supporters there was unlikely to be big money available to strengthen the squad in January, saying he is happy with the balance in the squad as it stands.

The directors said their policy of selling players for big transfer fees, smart recruitment and bringing young players through the club’s Academy, was delivering results.

With the recent shake-up to the board following the departure of managing director Steve Stone, joint majority shareholder Delia Smith said: “I really do feel now, more than I have ever felt, that we have a real family here” and she pledged: “We will do our very best for you.”

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Stuart Webber. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Norwich City Football Club AGM. Stuart Webber. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The state of the club’s finances was laid bare, with a forecast £21.3m loss in 2018/19 and, with the end of parachute payments, a drop of £34.8m in income, down to £28.9m.

The £16.1m cash surplus position at the end of 2017/18 is also forecast to drop to £5m in the red, but shareholders were told that was “well within the working capital facility of the club’s bank”.

But Ben Kensell, chief operating officer, said commercial ventures, such as Carrow Road hosting concerts by the likes of Take That, were increasingly important.

And fans who bought into the £5m Canary Bond, to develop a category 1 Academy were praised for investing in the club’s future.

Mr Kensell said: “We believe we have taken the right financial steps, selling and recruiting well at good values.

“The Academy is a key part of our strategy and we have made real strides with the bond, and Academy products playing in the first team.”

And chairman Mr Balls said: “We are trying to do something very unusual at this football club - to show that good, solid, community values, taking a long term view and not trying to gamble a quick buck, is the right way to run a football club.”

MORE: As it happened: Norwich’s City’s AGM

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Updated Man arrested after fifth stabbing in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

‘It wasn’t me’ - Les Dennis denies being responsible for Norwich graffiti

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture Amber Clarke.

‘We will do our very best for you’ - Norwich City Football Club’s Delia Smith makes pledge to fans despite ‘huge financial challenge’

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Delia Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast