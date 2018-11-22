Search

Advanced search

Live

Follow Norwich City’s AGM LIVE

22 November, 2018 - 19:35
Norwich City hold their annual meeting on Thursday night at Carrow Road Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City hold their annual meeting on Thursday night at Carrow Road Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

Norwich City hold their annual meeting at Carrow Road on Thursday night - and we have the headlines.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

City’s board along with sporting director Stuart Webber, chief operating officer Ben Kensell and head coach Daniel Farke will be on hand as the accounts for the year ending June 2018 are formally presented to shareholders.

The Canaries resume Championship action after the international break top of the table, ahead of the weekend trip to Swansea City. But the scale of the financial challenge facing the club will again be underlined to shareholders, with income down to £63.7m in the latest set of accounts as a result of a lower second and final parachute payment.

City will report an operating profit, and a profit after tax of £14.6m, driven by player trading and cost reductions. However, the club have already indicated they anticipate a negative cash position by the end of this calendar year following the end of parachute payments, corporation and VAT commitments due in the first quarter of 2018/19 and further player recruitment since June 2018.

• Follow tweets from Paddy Davitt and Michael Bailey, who will be at Carrow Road, in the window above. After the conclusion of the meeting there will be full reaction from key figures.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk

Updated Man arrested after fifth stabbing in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

Live Follow Norwich City’s AGM LIVE

Norwich City hold their annual meeting on Thursday night at Carrow Road Picture: Nick Butcher

‘It wasn’t me’ - Les Dennis denies being responsible for Norwich graffiti

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture Amber Clarke.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: Sales, signings, sausage rolls and Stone – six things we might learn from Canaries’ AGM

michael bailey
Sausage rolls - they have their own unique place in Norwich City AGM folklore. Picture: Archant

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Paying the penalty at Norwich City

Teemu Pukki was the latest to endure spot kick misery for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Sweet PFA and Norwich City waiting until February – The PinkUn Show #157 with Scott Howie

Michael Bailey
This week's PinkUn Show returns to The Woolpack to talk international break and the return to EFL Championship action with a trip to Swansea.

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Chris Lakey: Inside information... or fake news as it is often is

Chris Lakey
An all too familiar sight - Matt Jarvis on the ground injured Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: Sales, signings, sausage rolls and Stone – six things we might learn from Canaries’ AGM

Sausage rolls - they have their own unique place in Norwich City AGM folklore. Picture: Archant

Norwich City’s accounts put Championship upturn in perspective

James Maddison's club record sale was vital for the state of Norwich City's finances Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Championship clubs weigh up next move in TV rights stand off

Norwich City's derby trip to Ipswich was broadcast on Sky Sports red button service earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Hannant: Talk of the town or under the radar? As Jordan Rhodes would say...it don’t matter!

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/11/2018

Video ‘Maybe some people aren’t happy I am here but no-one can take away what we did there’ - Paul Lambert proud of City legacy

Former Norwich City chief Paul Lambert knows the scale of the task to get Ipswich Town up the Championship table Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists