Man in 50s dies after crash between car and bicycle

David Hannant

Published: 3:39 PM May 11, 2021   
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the B1150 in Coltishall on Sunday

A cyclist has died a week after a crash with a car on the B1150 - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 50s has died in hospital a week after being involved in a crash with a car while riding his bicycle. 

On Sunday, May 2, a man was riding a triathlon time trial bicycle along the B1150 at Coltishall when he was involved in a crash with a black Ford Kuga. 

The North Walsham Road crash, which happened at around 3.30pm near the Ling Way junction, left the cyclist in a critical condition and he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

However, a week later, on Sunday, May 9, he died as a result of his injuries.

Anybody who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the car, or the man's riding, is encouraged to contact the police with their accounts.

Anybody with information or dashcam footage should contact Norfolk Constabulary's serious collision investigation unit on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting NC-02052021-257.

North Norfolk News

