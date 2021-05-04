Cyclist fights for life after crash with car

Published: 12:57 PM May 4, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the B1150 in Coltishall on Sunday. - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after a collision with a car on the B1150 North Walsham Road at Coltishall.

The incident happened on Sunday May 2 near the Ling Way junction.

The man's triathlon time trial cycle was heading toward North Walsham and collided with a black Ford Kuga at around 3pm.

The cyclist, in his 50s, was seriously injured and is in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam of it to contact PC Christopher Leah of Acle Roads Policing on 101 or by emailing Christopher.Leah@norfolk.police.uk.