Shock as public toilets torched FOUR times

Published: 8:32 AM May 15, 2021

The public toilets in North Lodge Park, Cromer, have also been targeted by arsonists. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Arsonists have set fire to public toilets in north Norfolk four times in the past two weeks.

North Norfolk District Council deputy leader Eric Seward expressed disbelief over the rise in arson attacks, in which public toilets at Vicarage Street, North Walsham and North Lodge Park in Cromer were targeted.

Mr Seward said: "I fail to understand why anyone should want to go around vandalising important public amenities like public toilets. They result in closure and involve extra costs to repair.



"If anyone has information on who may be doing this can they please contact the police or council officers. This pointless vandalism needs to stop."

Eric Seward, deputy leader of North Norfolk District Council, has spoken out about the arson attacks. - Credit: Supplied by Eric Seward



The council said the fires had not led to injury or major damage to the loos, but said there was the risk any more fires could grow and spread to other properties, as the arson attacks have all occurred overnight.



The council added that after the fires, the public toilets had to be closed for repairs, which cost taxpayers' money and left those places without facilities.

They said the urgent need to repair the toilets can often result in the delaying of other repairs and improvements in the district or incurring additional costs.

The public toilets in Vicarage Road carpark, North Walsham, have been targeted by arsonists. - Credit: Archant



In February, an arson attack on the public toilets on the East Promenade in Sheringham led to a conviction, after causing damages of over £1,000.

Sgt Toby Gosden from Norfolk Constabulary said: "Norfolk Constabulary are aware of the reports of multiple arson offences within public toilets and have increased patrols in these areas.

"If you have any information regarding any of these instances, please report them to the police by reporting online using the website, emailing sntnorthwalsham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or calling anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."