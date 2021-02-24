Video
WATCH: Teenage girls fined after setting fire to public toilet
- Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police
Two teenage girls have been fined for setting fire to a public toilet.
The girls used an aerosol spray can to set tissue paper in the toilets - on Sheringham's East Promenade - alight.
The arson happened in the early hours of Tuesday, December 1 last year and caused more than £1,000 in damage.
Afterwards the girls - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were arrested and charged with arson after they shared footage of the crime on social media.
Sheringham beat manager Ian Smith said: "Between them these girls have repeatedly caused misery and risk to this community. We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour, and I’m pleased that the victims of their crimes are being offered some form of justice.
"I only hope that this provides these teenagers with the wake-up call and guidance they need to stop their selfish, criminal acts.”
One of the teenagers, aged 14, was also charged with criminal damage after damaged a police cell following her arrest.
Most Read
- 1 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
- 2 Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack
- 3 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
- 4 Chicken recalled from supermarkets over salmonella warning
- 5 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
- 6 Morrisons objects to plans for out-of-town Lidl
- 7 Calls for bridge to stop A47 dualling work leaving villagers cut off
- 8 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
- 9 Council takes five minutes to agree to £100,000 land purchase
- 10 Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich
She pleaded guilty to both charges at Norwich Youth Court on February 18 and was given an eight-month referral order to a Norfolk Youth Offender panel. She was also made to pay £150 compensation.
The other teenager, aged 17, pleaded guilty to arson at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on February 11, along with two counts of assault against another teenager on September 9 last year.
She was issued with a six-month referral order to a Norfolk Youth Offender panel was ordered to pay £540 compensation for the arson offence. For the assault charges she received got an extra six-month referral order and made to pay £150 compensation.
She is due to appear again at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, February 25, for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) hearing, following a number of incidents of alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour in the town.