News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

WATCH: Teenage girls fined after setting fire to public toilet

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:19 PM February 24, 2021   
Two teenage girls set a public toilet alight on Sheringham's East Promenade. These images are from a video one of the girls filmed and later shared on social media. 

Two teenage girls set a public toilet alight on Sheringham's East Promenade. These images are from a video one of the girls filmed and later shared on social media. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police

Two teenage girls have been fined for setting fire to a public toilet.

The girls used an aerosol spray can to set tissue paper in the toilets - on Sheringham's East Promenade - alight.

The arson happened in the early hours of Tuesday, December 1 last year and caused more than £1,000 in damage.

Afterwards the girls - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were arrested and charged with arson after they shared footage of the crime on social media.

Sheringham beat manager Ian Smith said: "Between them these girls have repeatedly caused misery and risk to this community. We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour, and I’m pleased that the victims of their crimes are being offered some form of justice.

Sheringham toilet fire

Two teenage girls set a public toilet alight on Sheringham's East Promenade. This image is from a video one of the girls filmed and later shared on social media. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police

"I only hope that this provides these teenagers with the wake-up call and guidance they need to stop their selfish, criminal acts.”

One of the teenagers, aged 14, was also charged with criminal damage after damaged a police cell following her arrest.

Most Read

  1. 1 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  2. 2 Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack
  3. 3 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
  1. 4 Chicken recalled from supermarkets over salmonella warning
  2. 5 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
  3. 6 Morrisons objects to plans for out-of-town Lidl
  4. 7 Calls for bridge to stop A47 dualling work leaving villagers cut off
  5. 8 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
  6. 9 Council takes five minutes to agree to £100,000 land purchase
  7. 10 Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich

She pleaded guilty to both charges at Norwich Youth Court on February 18 and was given an eight-month referral order to a Norfolk Youth Offender panel. She was also made to pay £150 compensation.

Two teenage girls set a public toilet alight on Sheringham's East Promenade. This images is from a video one of the girls filmed and later shared on social media. 

Two teenage girls set a public toilet alight on Sheringham's East Promenade. This image is from a video one of the girls filmed and later shared on social media. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police

The other teenager, aged 17, pleaded guilty to arson at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on February 11, along with two counts of assault against another teenager on September 9 last year.

She was issued with a six-month referral order to a Norfolk Youth Offender panel was ordered to pay £540 compensation for the arson offence. For the assault charges she received got an extra six-month referral order and  made to pay £150 compensation.

She is due to appear again at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, February 25, for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) hearing, following a number of incidents of alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour in the town.


Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman's body was found at an address in The Street, Fakenham. 

Police called to woman's body found in village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Tonnage Bridge glamping pod

Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Prime minister Boris Johnson will announce more details of the government's roadmap out of lockdown to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Gyms, haircuts and family hugs: What you want in lockdown roadmap

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
The Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021.

Lockdown Covid breach and vehicles seized on 'busy day of action'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon