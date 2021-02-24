WATCH: Teenage girls fined after setting fire to public toilet

Video

Published: 2:19 PM February 24, 2021

Two teenage girls set a public toilet alight on Sheringham's East Promenade. These images are from a video one of the girls filmed and later shared on social media. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police

Two teenage girls have been fined for setting fire to a public toilet.

The girls used an aerosol spray can to set tissue paper in the toilets - on Sheringham's East Promenade - alight.

The arson happened in the early hours of Tuesday, December 1 last year and caused more than £1,000 in damage.

Afterwards the girls - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were arrested and charged with arson after they shared footage of the crime on social media.

Sheringham beat manager Ian Smith said: "Between them these girls have repeatedly caused misery and risk to this community. We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour, and I’m pleased that the victims of their crimes are being offered some form of justice.

Two teenage girls set a public toilet alight on Sheringham's East Promenade. This image is from a video one of the girls filmed and later shared on social media. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police

"I only hope that this provides these teenagers with the wake-up call and guidance they need to stop their selfish, criminal acts.”

One of the teenagers, aged 14, was also charged with criminal damage after damaged a police cell following her arrest.

She pleaded guilty to both charges at Norwich Youth Court on February 18 and was given an eight-month referral order to a Norfolk Youth Offender panel. She was also made to pay £150 compensation.

Two teenage girls set a public toilet alight on Sheringham's East Promenade. This image is from a video one of the girls filmed and later shared on social media. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police

The other teenager, aged 17, pleaded guilty to arson at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on February 11, along with two counts of assault against another teenager on September 9 last year.

She was issued with a six-month referral order to a Norfolk Youth Offender panel was ordered to pay £540 compensation for the arson offence. For the assault charges she received got an extra six-month referral order and made to pay £150 compensation.

She is due to appear again at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, February 25, for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) hearing, following a number of incidents of alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour in the town.



